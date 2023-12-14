The Irish Village is turning up the festive vibes on Sunday, December 17 with their Christmas Cracker showcase at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium! Get ready to be swept away by the sounds of the season as an incredible 18-piece band takes the stage at 7pm, to serenade you with a bunch of yuletide tunes.
Bring the whole family for a sing along to Christmas classics like Mariah Carey – All I Want for Christmas, Wham! – Last Christmas, The Pogues – Fairytale of New York, East 17 – Stay Another Day and more.
Adults (Ages 16+) are Dh100 per ticket, children below 16 years old (maximum of two per adult) are free.
Book your tickets now: www.theirishvillage.com
Christmas Day Lunch at The Irish Village
Date: December 25, 2023
The Irish Village has the perfect family lunch for Christmas Day, with a traditional festive buffet laden with Christmas specialities including a carvery, turkey and all the trimmings, live music and lots more! As the children have been so good this year Santa will be dropping by on his rounds to give out his gifts!!! Lunch starts at 12pm to 4pm, A very merry Christmas Day lunch not to be missed!!!
✈️Al Garhoud
Dh225 per person
Dh99 for children (below 12)
🎬Studio One Hotel
Dh199 for adult
Dh99 for children (below 12)
*Reservations Only* www.theirishvillage.com
News Year Eve
Date: December 31, 2023
Make this New Year’s Eve one to remember!
Head on down to The Irish Village this 31st December and let’s toast to new beginnings. 🥂
21 and above
✈️Al Garhoud
Ticket Price: Only Dh125 *including 2 selected beverages
Book your tickets now: https://bit.ly/49F2Br4
🎬Studio One Hotel
Walk-in only