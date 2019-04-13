Image Credit:

Here are some new launches in make-up and skincare that have caught our eye:

BFFs with make-up

The once picture-perfect relationship between reality star Kylie Jenner and BFF Jordyn Woods seems like it’s 100 per cent over, along with their make-up collaboration for Kylie Cosmetics. But you don’t have to look far for another beauty collab from the constantly busy family. Khloe Kardashian and best friend Malika Haqq recently released their limited-edition #BECCABFFs Collection along with Becca Cosmetics, which celebrates each of the women’s complexions.

There are two all-in-one Blush and Glow Palettes, two sets of hydrating red and nude lipsticks — each created to complement both their skin tones, and the cutest Glow Letters loose highlighting powder, which features moulded x, o and hearts. The bronze and champagne highlighters are lightweight and impart a soft focus luminosity to the skin. Crush the letters for a more concentrated payoff. (Prices start from Dh90)

Bronzed beauty

If you’re the kind of person who bathes in bronzer, then you’re going to want to check out Fenty Beauty’s latest irresistible creation. The Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer (Dh130) comes in eight shades, so everyone can get their hands on that Fenty glow. The product is smooth, creamy and easy to blend — no patchy application in sight — with a matte finish. The rose gold packaging is on point (as per usual) and comes with a mirror inside, perfect for when you’re on the go. Rumour has it that Fenty Beauty founder Rihanna is taking her brand to the next level with a skincare line. According to reports, the trademark for ‘Fenty Skin’ was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office database on March 25. It will cover “medicated and non-medicated skincare, soap, body care, and personal care products (excluding colour cosmetics, perfume, and other fragrance-only products), and related accessories such as kits, tools, and applicators”. Whatever she’s planning, we can’t wait.

Say no to spots

French skincare brand Bioderma is known for its cult favourite Sensibio micellar water, but it also makes some of the best sunscreens around. Their newest product is the Photoderm Spot-Age SPF 50+, which is a three-in-one anti-spots, anti-age and sun protection gel — we couldn’t ask for more! It ensures broad-spectrum protection against all the components of the solar spectrum: UVA rays, UVB rays, visible light and infrared radiation. The sunscreen also contains Vitamin C, Vitamin E and a much-buzzed about skincare ingredient — centella asiatica, which is used to treat burns and wounds. The product has a gel-cream texture, is water-resistant, sweat-resistant and has good skin and eye tolerance. Now you have no excuses not to wear sunscreen. (Dh131 at all pharmacies)

