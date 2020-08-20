The Street Fighter series is one of the highest grossing game franchises in history Image Credit: Shutterstock

In a one-of-its kind collaboration, six central characters from Street Fighter V, the latest edition of the popular video game series, will serve as the inspiration for six limited edition Seiko 5 Sports models. Each version is limited to 9,999 pieces and will be available in select stores and retail outlets this September.

The caseback and straps feature details from the game's history Image Credit: Supplied

The Street Fighter series was first launched in 1987 and is one of the highest-grossing video game franchises of all time. Seiko 5 Sports mechanical watches have been the gateway drug for watch enthusiasts over 50 years now. All six watches have a few common traits – like the case dimensions (42.5 mm in width and 13.4 mm in thickness) and the same self-winding movement - the Caliber 4R36 with a 41-hour power reserve. While all six have stainless steel cases, they feature yellow gold-plating and black PVD finishes. These watches are going to be priced at €450 (About AED2,000). Here's a look at the six models:

SRPF19 “RYU – Unshakeable Fist”

Ryu's judo uniform inspired the Ref. SRPF19 Image Credit: Supplied

Ryu is the main protagonist of the series and his Judo uniform serves as the design inspiration for this model. The scratch-like marks across the bezel are meant to reflect the tough training Ryu endured to become a “true fighter”. A simplified version in Kanji script of the battle standard “As swift as the wind, as gentle as forest, as fierce as fire and as unshakable as the mountain” is seen at the 9 o’ clock position on the dial. This is also printed on the back of the canvas-calf leather strap while the controller command for his special move “Hadoken” is printed on the sapphire crystal caseback.

SRPF20 “KEN – Rush ‘n’ Blaze”

The scheme is a nod to Ken's blond hair and red outfit Image Credit: Supplied

Ken is Ryu’s friend and rival (hey, it’s a video game), the red-and-yellow colour scheme is a nod to Ken’s costume and blond hair. The back of the canvas and calf-leather strap carries a print of the logo of his company, the Masters Foundation. The sapphire crystal caseback features a print of the command for “Shoryuken”, one of the most popular moves of the game.

SRPF17 “CHUN-LI – Blue Jade”

Details from Chun-Li's dress embellish the dial of the SRPF17 Image Credit: Supplied

Chun-Li is the first playable female fighter of any fighting game franchise to gain mainstream recognition. The blue and gold color scheme is derived from Chun-Li’s cheongsam. The design seen on her dress collar is used for the 12 o’clock marker on the dial. The hour markers at 6 and 9 o’ clock are inspired by Chun-Li’s spike bracelet. The dragon pattern on her waist belt is printed on the reverse side of the strap, and her special move “Spinning Bird Kick” command is printed on the caseback.

SRPF21 “GUILE – Indestructible Fortress”

The camo pattern is a nod to Guile's military background Image Credit: Supplied

This military-inspired watch has a camo-pattern dial and blackened steel case. Guile is a Major in the US Air Force and the dog tag of his best friend Charlie Nash (whose death he’s out to avenge) is seen at the dial’s 9 o’ clock position. The command for Guile’s special move “Sonic boom” is printed on the caseback.

SRPF24 “ZANGIEF – Iron Cyclone”

This Zangief-inspired Ref. SRPF24 has a matt gold plated case Image Credit: Supplied

Zangief is a Russian wrestler and his rippling muscles serve as the design inspiration here. The matt gold plated case and red dial make for a striking combination. The circular pressed pattern of the dial is reminiscent of his special move “Cyclone Lariat” and time is indicated against bold Arabic figures and indexes. The eagle-eyed will notice a magnifying lens over the day-date indication. The watch’s nylon strap mimics Zangief’s wrist band. The command of his move “Screw Pile Driver” is printed on the caseback.

SRPF23 “BLANKA – Call of the Wild”

The SRPF23 is inspired by Blanka Image Credit: Supplied