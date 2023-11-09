Could you highlight a few Diwali buying trends of customers in the UAE and what sells the most?
At the forefront of Diwali purchases are Torans, as it’s the first thing that you see when you visit someone’s home and it’s a ritual to replace them every Diwali. It’s fascinating to witness how this traditional door hanging has become a staple in Diwali preparations, adorning the entrances of homes with vibrant colours and auspicious symbols.
Along with that shubh labhs, mitti (earthen) diyas, and gift hampers are also popular during Diwali.
Customers in Dubai, who are from various states of India, embrace the idea of creating a Diwali ambience that transcends throughout the city. It’s heartening to see how people bring a piece of their cultural heritage to their homes in Dubai, making Diwali a truly celebrated festival in the UAE.
Has the buying trend changed over the years?
Over the years I have seen customers looking to buy a much wider range of decor items compared to a few decades ago as the concept of Diwali home decor has evolved and modernised significantly. As a result of this we source a wide range of decor products from across India to provide our customers with as many options as possible. Furthermore in the post-Covid era, there’s been a noticeable surge in customers being eager to make Diwali celebrations grand and memorable. As people are more eager to host Diwali events and enjoy the festival, we have witnessed an increase in interest from customers for our products.