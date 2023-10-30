The world of fragrances has always been a realm of artistry, sophistication and timeless appeal. It’s a world where tradition meets innovation, and the result is often a symphony of scents that evoke memories and emotions On the occasion of its 70th Anniversary, the esteemed Shaikh Mohd Saeed Group has unveiled its latest masterpiece The Legacy70 fragrance series.
The quest for natural ingredients in a synthetic world
In a world dominated by synthetic fragrances, Shaikh Mohd Saeed Group has taken a remarkable step by crafting the Legacy70 series primarily with natural ingredients. The fragrances in this collection are a rarity, a testament to the group’s unwavering commitment to quality and tradition.
The six variants of legacy
The Legacy fragrance series comprises six unique variants, each bearing its own distinct personality and identity. These fragrances are not only unique but have also never been experienced before:
Kanz Al Turath: Enveloped in the warmth of Labdanum, this fragrance exudes a timeless charm that is impossible to resist.
Noor Al Turath: Frankincense takes center stage in this variant, offering an ethereal and spiritual experience that transcends the ordinary.
Jannat Al Turath: Sandalwood, a cherished ingredient, is the heart of this fragrance, creating an aura of serenity and elegance.
Abaq Al Turath: Leather and Cedarwood combine in this unique creation, delivering an olfactory journey that is both bold and captivating.
Fakhr Al Turath: Amber is the star of this variant, infusing a sense of luxury and allure that is truly extraordinary.
Hikayah Al Turath: Oud, the “liquid gold” of perfumery, reigns supreme in this fragrance, creating an aroma that is rich, deep, and alluring.
Creating a fragrance series of such calibre doesn’t happen overnight. Shaikh Mohd Saeed Group dedicated three years to perfecting the Legacy series. This extensive research allowed them to harness modern technology and craft fragrances that not only pay homage to tradition but also meet contemporary standards of excellence.