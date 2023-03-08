Woman is a ray of God. She is not that earthly beloved, she is creative, not created.” These words by Rumi encapsulate the persona of women, and truly felicitate their innate constitution, which is creation. And as creativity unravels superlatively when unconstrained, it accentuates the significance of freedom.

Today’s woman finds herself coexisting with baby boomers, Generation X, millennials, Generation Z and Generation Alpha, where the mindsets are varied. The majority of women today are also breadwinners, fulfilling the responsibilities of being a mother, daughter, wife, partner, work colleague, entrepreneur, competent professional and more. As women, we pass through stages of change, from our educational years to career building, meeting our partner and getting married, to later raising kids to sending them off to university before getting them settled.

Surrounded with and doing so much, we tend to get loaded with unsorted emotional baggage and unfinished business with people and situations, which captivates our tomorrow.

Imagine a life that’s beyond the shackles of past relations, heartbreaks, loss of loved ones and games people play. This places emotional freedom at the pinnacle of self-love.

There is a simple yet deep question from Louise Hay, the renowned author of You Can Heal Your Life, which asks, “Would you really dig into yesterday’s garbage to make tonight’s meal?” Metaphorically then, do you dig into the old mental garbage to create tomorrow’s experiences? The answer is an emphatic no. Rather, we all deserve a pertinent toolset to rise above our apprehensions and fears from the past.

Dr Imneet Madan Image Credit: Supplied

The power of NLP

Neuro Linguistic Programming, or NLP has been presenting unique approaches to personal development, communication skills and psychotherapy since the 1970s. As Richard Bandler says, “Remember, it’s your own body, your own brain, you are not the victim of the universe, you are the universe”. NLP techniques train us to see, hear and feel beyond the spoken word, and the act, making it an attitude and a way of life.

NLP is an expansive subject with multifold techniques. As an apprentice, we can practice dissociation, which trains us to watch our life as a viewer would from the outside. This technique severs the link between the negative state of mind and the trigger event.

With the Content Reframe technique, NLP enables us to surpass all limiting beliefs and see the positives across all aspects. The do good, be good principle rightly narrates, “Reframe all that happens to you, your narrative will start to match”. The core model of NLP is Belief Change. As Prof. Wayne Dyer states, “If you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change”. It’s pivotal to present oneself with the new belief system, once we have understood that old beliefs are impeding us from going forward. As succinctly put by Oprah Winfrey, we must certainly do our best to “turn our wounds into wisdom”,

NLP helps its users navigate towards freedom by forgiving people and situations, by accepting, understanding and letting go. We come to terms with facts and the facts set us free. We are able to believe with conviction that we are in sync with the big plan, and no matter what, as Gabriella Bernstein phrases, the “Universe has your back”.