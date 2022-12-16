While the holiday season has a stunning lineup of things to do, deciding how to kick things off can be overwhelming. If you’re looking for a one-stop destination that’ll tick all your boxes, Aloft Palm Jumeirah has you covered.

Have a Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas day brunch at East and Seaboard

Poolside views and a scrumptious spread featuring live cooking stations - what more could you want? If you’re wondering where to get your fix of a Christmas spread with all the trimmings, get cosy at East and Seaboard for tasty options. Night owls can head to the Christmas eve dinner and early birds and enjoy a lip-smacking brunch. Packages start from Dhs199, including free-flow soft drinks and live entertainment.

Dhs299 (house beverages), Dhs99 (kids 6-12 years).

Get your Christmas brunch on at Luchador’s Mucha Lucha Brunch

How does a Mexican fiesta on the Palm sound? Head to Luchador for a colourful feast at a Mexican wrestling-themed restaurant. It’ll be everything you can imagine and more, complete with a wrestling ring, a piñata and a lively Mexican band. The feast will be moreish, featuring unlimited servings of Mexican delicacies. You can dig into tacos, guac, ceviches and more, paired with beverages.

Dhs299 (soft), Dhs399 (house beverages), Dhs450 (sparkling), Dhs199 (kids 6-12). Dec 25, 12:30pm-4pm.

Ring in New Year’s Eve at Splash Pool Bar

Everyone knows, nothing beats dining at the pool, so head to Splash Pool this New Year’s Eve for a dinner. You’ll get to enjoy free-flowing drinks of your choice and when hunger hits, you can indulge in an international buffet. That’s not all, when the clock strikes 12, you can bask in a vibrant firework display, with views of Palm Jumeirah. From Dhs499 (international buffet and soft drinks). Sat Dec 31.

New Year’s Eve at Aloft Aloha Beach

Calling all BBQ eaters. Get your fix of all your favourites at a laid-back New Year’s Eve celebration at Aloft Aloha Beach. You can tuck into a tasty spread from Dhs399, including food and drinks. Find your spot on the golden sands before midnight, as a spectacular firework display will take place, overlooking the stunning Palm Jumeirah.

Dhs399 (soft beverages), Dhs550 (house beverages). Sat Dec 31.

Close 2022 with a New Year’s Eve celebration at Luchador

End the year on a high with a fiesta at Luchador. You can look forward to an extravagant celebration, featuring free-flowing beverages and explosive live entertainment. At midnight, enjoy the magnificent rooftop views of Dubai's most iconic fireworks display.

From Dhs1,399 (house beverages).

Excited about this stellar lineup? Aloft Palm Jumeirah is always worth a visit, as this uber-cool hotel is just a stone’s throw away from most attractions and malls, while jetsetters will be happy to know it’s just 40km away from the airport.

And if you book before December 20, you will score a 20 per cent discount. Hooray.