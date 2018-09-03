IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

The message in your birthday chart is powerful. With forthright Mars, planet of action and courage, accenting who and what brings you joy in life, and just concluding its own retrograde cycle actually on your birthday, it’s clearly time to focus on exactly that. It may be you’ve been putting up with less than you want or deserve or, alternatively, you’ve sidelined cherished dreams. Whatever the case, the moment has come to take action.

Aries March 20 – April 19

You enjoy defying life’s practicalities. Yet with your ruler Mars positioned in the most down to earth sign of them all, Capricorn, you’re not just being confronted by certain matters, they’re inescapable. Tempting as it is to go to battle, to have things your way, you’d soon regret it. Do what you must.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

As an earth sign, you have an instinctive understanding of the importance, and the power, of patience. Still, at the moment certain matters aren’t just significant, they’re increasingly urgent. Yet you’ve been unable to convince others, still less get them to take action. Persist. The more often you address this, the better.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Although your ruler Mercury’s retrograde cycle ended two weeks ago, you’re still dealing with the fallout from the misunderstandings it triggered. While some of these matters are merely annoying, others are likely to provoke an exchange of ideas that will result in both solutions and intriguing plans and new ideas for the future.

Cancer June 21 – July 21

After the exciting but often exhausting period since the powerful Cancer eclipsed New Moon on 13 July, life has been moving so swiftly you didn’t know what to think. Now that the pace has slowed a bit, you can both review what went on then and, as importantly, begin thinking about the future.

Leo July 22 – August 22

From the time your ruler the Sun moved into Leo, on July 22nd, you’ve had to make decisions, often based more on instinct than hard facts. Now that you’re benefitting from experience and have had time to learn more, you’ll be able to review previous arrangements and make new ones with greater clarity.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Change is in the air, and much of what’s unfolding is promising. However, before you commit to anything, you’d like to know more about what’s happening, especially what and who is reliable. But with changes reshaping the world around you, and everybody’s life, that just isn’t possible. Take each day as it comes.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Everyone else has been dealing with the chaos triggered by the recent unsettling events. But with your ruler Venus in Libra since 6 August, your attention has been far more on reviewing existing arrangements and your priorities. However, deal with the few that remain before the 9th, when Venus departs your sign.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

The tricky planetary activity you’re currently wrestling with began last week, when a series of challenging planetary aspects joined together to turn into setbacks. Ironically, although it’s required patience, what you’ve learnt about the matters in question, while you’ve been dealing with them, will very nearly justify the effort involved.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 20

Exciting as the ideas or offers triggered by the powerful link, on 19 August, between your ruler Jupiter and Neptune, planet of transformation may have been, you’re now facing the details involved. And a lot of hard work. Don’t put off tackling these matters. Even the best of opportunities demand time and effort.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

In mid-August the fiery, forthright Mars moved into Capricorn for a month’s stay. Since then, you’ve faced challenges with courage and overcome many. What’s more, you’re uncharacteristically impatient. Actually, this heightens your sense of urgency, which is timely, especially in situations where you’ve been battling for ages, but achieved little.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Unsettled as the planetary activity of the past month or so has been, each twist and turn has revealed interesting and, often, surprising facts. While, at the time, these seemed of little importance, they’re now coming together, and in a way that could influence decisions you’re currently making regarding existing and future plans.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Although the Pisces Full Moon took place a little over a week ago, you’re probably still experiencing the fallout, in terms of unsettled events and perhaps heightened emotions. Don’t brush these aside. What you learn from both reflecting on them and discussion will help you achieve clarity regarding a range of persistent questions.