constellation illustration. Image Credit: Getty Images

Aries March 20 – April 18

Your year divides neatly into two parts. The first is about exploring your options, delving deeper into existing interests but, also, meeting people and going new places. If there’s any challenges, it’s dealing with rules and regulations, and in a range of settings. While ordinarily you’d try to rush these, focus on learning why they were organised and, if possible, ask why. This helps you understand others’ way of thinking and focus on being organised. What’s more, you’re begin prepared for the thrilling period from 28 June until 6 January, 2021, during when your ruler Mars is in Aries. You’ll learn about both your challenges and joys and, most of all what, and who, will be the centre of your life in the future.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

The move by Uranus, which accents breakthroughs of every variety, moved into Taurus in March of 2019, you began a lengthy cycle of change, growth and discovery. While you’ve already encountered is exciting, this year you’re go new, and unfamiliar places, learn new skills and, in the process, meet interesting people. Each of these enriches your life. Tempting as it is to return to your old habits, continue to explore. Gradually, instead of complaining about changes, you’ll realise how much they’re enriching your way of living or working. They could even lead to unexpectedly rewarding new friendships or romantic links. Try to break a familiar habit once a week, and soon your world will become a more exciting and rewarding place.

Gemini May 20 – June 19

Your only real challenge during 2020 is acknowledging this year is about practical matters, many the variety you’re superb at putting off if not avoiding entirely. While it’s true, these are dull and require careful attention to facts, calculation and tedious responsibilities, once you’re actually involved, you’ll be fascinated by what and who you’re dealing with. This won’t just broaden your horizons, you could find yourself better off financially, although that means keeping track of tedious facts. By the Gemini Full Moon, on 22 May, you’ll both understand what’s involved and have the option to back out or continue. Doing so will be as rewarding at, at times, it is challenging. The rewards will be beyond anything you imagined possible, personally and financially.

Cancer June 20 – July 21

Although most Cancerians benefit from an enterprising nature, every once on a while you feel overwhelmed, exhausted or both, and hope for an unexpected breakthrough. Judging by the powerful series of links between fortunate Jupiter the powerful Pluto, on April, late June and November, destiny won’t just take care of these matters, you’ll find yourself better off than you’d imagined possible. The downside? The timing and, in fact, events aren’t up to you. What you can do, however, is declutter your life and mind. This includes any increasingly unworkable past hopes you’ve been clinging onto. Then, don’t just wait and wonder. Make a point of being out, about and available to say ‘yes’ when those amazing ideas, offers or events come your way.

Leo July 22 – August 21

True, obviously, every life involves details and obligations, some tedious. Previously, you’ve dealt with these swiftly, freeing you for the activities you enjoy and the company of those closest. However, the best of 2020 involves the variety of practical matters you’d usually avoid. Yet now, they’re not only crucial, once involved, you’ll realise how much fun they are. True, they require attention to detail and the slow pace you so dislike. Still, these will appear in all sorts of ways. The more you explore, the more swiftly you’ll discover how much fun they are, and how rewarding they can be. And keep plans flexible, since it may not be until the Leo New Moon on 19 August, that you’ll realise just how glorious things can be.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

Not only are you amazingly able to deal with a range of duties and obligations, often in a number of settings, you thrive on the challenge. Consequently, you could be unsettled by this year’s emphasis on life’s joys. This is about what and who lifts your spirits but, even more, plans and decisions will be up to others and could take you into new, and unfamiliar territory. However disruptive events in April, June and November may be, they’re the beginning of a new, and hugely rewarding, chapter of your life. While, often, this means relinquishing control, you’ll soon realise that what’s taking place, what’s offered or the ideas of others are far better than anything you’d conceived possible. If in doubt, take a chance. You won’t regret it.

Libra September 22 – October 21

Once you understand that 2020 divides neatly into two halves, you’ll also be aware that any decisions you make during its first six months should be regarded as tentative, if not an experiment. True, around the Libra Full Moon, on 8 April, it won’t seem that way. However, with powerful planetary activity from June onward triggering changes in circumstances, new plans and yet more changes, you’ll realise why both arrangements and your thinking should be kept flexible. Unsettling as this may be, each new vision of the future will constitute progress, which means it’s not about setbacks but, rather, improvements if not breakthroughs. When you look back on this occasionally confusing and often exhausting year, you’ll realise how far you’ve come and how much you’ve accomplished.

Scorpio October 22 – November 20

Although you won’t necessarily be happy about it at the time, a combination of events and the needs of others force you to explore changes in your way of living, working or both. While these may not come to pass, the actual process of considering your options wakes you up to ideas or leads to introductions that otherwise wouldn’t have happened. Also, while decisions around the Scorpio Full Moon, on 7 May may seem final, these too are more of a trial run. Changes will reshape elements of your life, enriching your own circumstances and relationships with others, especially those closest. While, initially you’ll be concerned, once you’ve learnt more if not explored other options, and things are settled, you’ll be thrilled.

Sagittarius November 21 – December 20

One of your greatest strengths, as a fire sign, is your ability to think and move swiftly. This comes in handy when dealing with sudden events. However, the practical or financial matters you’re currently facing could seem so dull you’ll either put them off or ignore them. Yet each offers a valuable insight. Once you begin to spot those, you’ll not only learn a lot, you’ll actually enjoy these. Better yet, the resulting insights will broaden your horizons, not only in terms of what you do, but you could develop new interests, and study something unfamiliar or travel to a destination that previously would never have crossed your mind. This isn’t about single situation or setting but, rather, all of 2020 will be a year of exploration and discovery.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

Planning ahead may be a virtue, but between the Capricorn eclipsed New Moon on 26 December of 2019 and the eclipsed Full Moon in your sign on 5 July of the coming year, life is about breakthroughs. While some may be planned, those that have the greatest impact will also be the least expected. Once you understand that, instead of worrying when unexpected events force a serious rethink, you’ll recognise this as an invitation to rethink elements of your life, especially certain longstanding arrangements. What’s more, with your ruler Saturn shifting between your own sign and edgy Aquarius, while once you’ve have played it safe, life’s about discovery. For now, focus on the ideas, people and places you encounter, knowing each will add to decisions regarding the future.

Aquarius January 20 – February 18

Pay close attention to the fresh, and often surprising, insights and ideas triggered by the Aquarius New Moon on 24 January, aware that you may be unable to put them into action right away. Instead explore your options and make tentative plans so you’re ready for the powerful cycle that begins on 30 March, when fiery Mars moves into Aquarius to remain until 13 May. While you’ll take action on some ideas immediately, the process of organising some could take much of the year. As you’ll soon discover, what you learn and who you meet in the process will more than justify the patience required. If there’s any challenge, it’s acknowledging that once-rewarding arrangements or alliances have outlived their time, and must take a back seat or go.

Pisces February 19 – March 19