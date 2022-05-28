It is from your internal state that everything (else) flows. The tools, techniques and methods of healing that are adopted for wellness, are ultimately towards transforming internal state back into alignment. In practising positive affirmations, for example, or in doing prayers, or in intending; the idea is to work with the internal vibration frequency. This is because, from the internal state, everything else is shaped; ‘As within, so without’, is the basic law of life.

Our internal state is shaped by the energies of our beliefs, thoughts, emotions, feelings, all held in our consciousness. Those energies which are out of alignment, seek to return to balance. Balance is a state of harmony, coherency, rhythm, ease.

Challenging Undesirable Tendencies

Some tendencies, proclivities that we carry can throw us out of alignment/balance. For example, the tendency to procrastinate, or to get into fitful anger, or perhaps fall into emotional dumps easily. Such tendencies (energies) seek transmutation back into the aligned state. They can show up with the slightest of triggers, which is an indication that internal work is to be done, energy adjustment is to be done, an alignment is required.

We bring certain tendencies to work on them; check the patterns. These energies can be worked upon when there’s a form, a container that holds the energies and allows for ease of transmutation. Towards that, our physical bodies offer that structure/container, from where actions can be taken and patterns can be changed.

Food for the Soul

One has to challenge the tendencies that limits the growth. The tendencies come because, in the non-physical/energy state, we have agreed to take action on them. Learning is faster in human form. The idea is, when we incarnate we can work on the tendencies and transmute them from negative to positive aspects to regain and experience the energetic balance.

That is soul growth, fed back to the soul as experience gained in a lifetime lived. Balance is for the soul, the satisfaction of which is mirrored in the body-mind.

If someone has a tendency to complain, for example, then one can challenge this behaviour by starting to appreciate more, by being in the attitude of gratitude more, expressing appreciation and saying note of thankfulness more. Speaking more about how well things are and how they are getting better. This conscious practice changes the emotional (internal) state. And from the new internal state, everything else gets rearranged and projected back in life.

Mind the fluctuations

The idea is to keep the waves of the internal state constant; one that is harmonious, rhythmic, and without frequent emotional fluctuations. Frequent emotional spikes tire the body and mind, which age faster. Pausing, meditating, being in stillness are methods to minimise fluctuations. The idea is to be in a stable state of harmony. That’s when transmutation occurs. As the soul evolves via this physical journey of transmutation, physically we feel our wisdom enhanced, and energetically we experience the alignment.

Here are ‘ten rules for being human’ as is articulated by veteran life-coach Dr. Cherie Carter-Scott.( Read more in her book: ‘If Life is a Game, these are the Rules’). This will help in understanding the physical-spiritual aspect of keeping an aligned internal state.

1. You will receive a body.

2. You will be presented with lessons.

3. There are no mistakes, only lessons.

4. Lessons are repeated until learned.

5. Learning does not end.

6. “There” is no better than “here”.

7. Others are only mirrors of you.

8. What you make of your life is up to you.

9. All the answers lie inside of you.

10. You will forget all of this at birth.