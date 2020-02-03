Annual fitness festival will see top names in yoga from around the world attend

Esha Gupta. Image Credit: XYoga

Bollywood star Esha Gupta will lead the opening session of the fourth edition of XYoga Dubai on February 21 at 8am at Kite Beach with her signature moves.

Organised by Dubai Holding, the annual fitness and well-being festival will see 48 hours of complimentary yoga and fitness classes such as Acroyoga, Budukon Yoga, talks, workshops on yoga and meditation sessions. Traditional yoga practices including Ashtanga Yoga, Kundalini Yoga, Vinyasa Flow and Beginner’s Yoga, will also be available.

Sjana Elise. Image Credit: XYoga

“Dubai has always been close to my heart and yoga has increasingly become a huge part of my life, keeping me grounded and centred. I am thrilled to share this passion with yogis in Dubai and look forward all that the festival has to offer,” said Gupta.

Gupta, who made her Hindi film debut with thriller ‘Jannat 2’, has acted in films including ‘Raaz 3D’ (2013) and the comedy ‘Total Dhamaal’ (2019).

Jacob Manning. Image Credit: XYoga

In the lead-up to the main festival, XDubai and Dubai Holding will organise warm-up sessions around the city, the details of which will be updated on xyogadubai.com.

The 2020 edition will also feature world renowned yoga practitioners including Australian adventure yogi Sjana Elise, whose practice focuses on the body and mind connection, and American yoga bro Jacob Manning among others. A variety of sessions, including Acro Yoga, Live Piano Flow, Jivamukti Yoga, as well as Arabic yoga and ladies-only classes, will be available to cater to the different levels of participants.