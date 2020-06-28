The Milano soap dispenser has a smart motion infrared sensor that provides a no-touch and easy-to-use experience without excessive spillages Image Credit: Supplied

The coronavirus pandemic has put a spotlight on health and safety. The UAE government has encouraged people to follow strict guidelines, such as safe distancing and use of masks, sanitisers and disinfection services in their homes and offices to fight against the virus. Danube has launched three new products under its Milano brand to keep homes and offices free from bacteria and viruses. Here are three steps to keep you and your family members safe.

1. Install a touchless or sensor sanitiser dispenser

According to medical experts, it is mandatory that we frequently sanitise our hands when we leave a place and reach another. The Milano soap dispenser has a smart motion infrared sensor that provides a no-touch and easy-to-use experience without excessive spillages. The automatic soap pump helps reduce mess and spread of germs. This no-touch dispenser is usually wall mounted and is perfect for bathrooms, kitchens and laundry room, hotel, hospital, restaurant, office, schools, clinics. You can use DHA-approved sanitisers in this dispenser. It is particularly useful in gyms where people sweat a lot. The dispenser can hold 600ml of liquid that saves you the task of refilling it frequently. The wall-mount design also allows you to save space naturally.

2. Touch-free sensor faucets in the toilets

Washrooms are usually the hotspots for infection both at home and in larger corporate offices. The touch-free sensor faucets from Milano are more hygienic as they don’t need you to touch it – just place your hand under the sensor and feel the water on your hands.

Sensor faucets installed in homes, schools, malls, offices and public places will not just protect you from germs, but also save water up to 20 per cent. Touchless sensor faucets are designed to have a low flow rate and it saves a considerable amount of water compared to standard sink faucets. Touchless faucets are convenient to operate as it’s just a simple hand placing that gets the water running.

3. Step out in a non-porous mask

With supermarkets being filled with different varieties of masks, it can get confusing to choose the right one. Milano’s non-porous mask is a reliable way to keep yourself and those around you safe and protected. The masks are easy to wear and comfortable for even kids who can breathe easy in them. Each box carries 50 use-and-throw masks and the non-porous quality helps to protect from germs in closed areas as well as in public spaces.

Anis Sajan, Managing Director of Danube, says, “These non-porous masks provide a layer of protection from the virus that is transmitted in the droplets when somebody coughs, sneezes or speaks. These masks are comfortable for all age groups and can be worn for longer working hours.”