Pistachios, cottage cheese and bananas are all foods that help you fall asleep faster

Image Credit: iStockphoto

Dubai: Many studies have shown that UAE residents struggle to get a good night sleep. There’s many things you need to do to your room in order to make it more sleep-friendly. Including a good pillow, a cool (temperature-wise) room and complete darkness just to name a few.

There are also foods to help you sleep better. There are certain chemicals, vitamins and proteins that help induce sleep, or calm your anxiety. Some are even muscle relaxants.

1. Kiwis

Kiwis not only have more vitamin C than oranges, but actually help you get to sleep faster and longer. All you have to do is eat 1-2 medium kiwis at night. They are rich in serotonin as well as antioxidants. Both chemicals that help improve your sleep quality.

2. Almonds

Almonds have high doses of melatonin. Melatonin is THE hormone that regulates your sleep cycle. If you just 33g of almonds, that’s enough magnesium and calcium to relax your muscles and help you sleep.

3. Fatty fish

How to cook perfect salmon Image Credit: Gulf News archive

The main reason fatty fish, like salmon and tuna helps you sleep because they are high in Omega-3 fatty acids, which regulates serotonin, which again is responsible for a more organised sleeping cycle. Fatty fish also contains Vitamin D, another one responsible to help you sleep.

4. Chamomile

Generally speaking herbal teas tend to have a calming effect on people. Chamomile is actually regarded as somewhat of a mild tranquiliser. It has immensely calming effects due to a chemical called apigenin. It decreases anxiety and makes you very sleepy.

5. Figs

Figs have a lot of magnesium in them and this is mineral that helps you sleep better and improves your sleep duration. This is mainly due to the amount of fibre in the fruit, which helps keeps you full and curbs any night-time cravings.

6. Sweet potato

Sweet potato Image Credit:

Sweet potatoes are one of the best things to have before bed. The complex carbohydrates help you feel full (in a comfortable way) and it has a lot of potassium, which is a muscle relaxant.

7. Turkey

Why do you think people are lethargic and sleepy after having thanksgiving dinner? Because Turkey is full of a nutrient called tryptophan. It’s an amino acid that makes you feel very sleepy.

8. Banana

Bananas are a perfect fruit. Yes they are high in sugar, which isn’t ideal, but they are full of beneficial nutrients, including magnesium, potassium, and vitamin B6, which together make you fall asleep quickly and keep your anxiety at bay.

9. Pistachio

Pistachios are one of the best nuts to help you fall asleep, like bananas they are full of protein, vitamin B6, and magnesium, all of which contribute to better sleep. Around 30g is just what you need.

10. Cottage cheese