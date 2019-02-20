Silvia Venturini Fendi, a granddaughter of the brand’s founders and its creative director for accessories, menswear, and children, has progressively expanded her role and won confidence in recent years, according to one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public. Lagerfeld, who was more broadly known for making the rival Chanel label into a fashion powerhouse, died Tuesday in Paris at the age of 85.