Sweeping gowns in bright monochrome colours, including blues, greens and yellows, were the order of the day at Carolina Herrera’s autumn-winter 2020 collection Monday.

Highlights included a yellow and black strapless ruffle gown with dark green pumps, a zircon blue crinkle chiffon goddess gown and a clementine orange ruffle dress.

Colours also included goldenrod, cornflower blue, acacia yellow, garden green and aquamarine blue as creative director Wes Gordon paired vibrant shades and unusual hues.

“My main mission and obsession has been bringing as much colour to the house as possible,” said Gordon, who took over from Carolina Herrera as creative head of the label two years ago.

“A large part of it is a response to times that can often be grey and uncertain,” Gordon, 33, told AFP, referring to “very scary issues” in the news.

“And so rather than surrendering to that. I choose to make my life and the things I can impact be as colourful as possible,” he added.