Suhasini Parekh, the woman behind Misho, a jewellery brand often seen on Kendall Jenner, will be in Dubai at a trunk show along with top fashion brands from India and London.
Misho, known for its sculptural designs, launched in India in 2016 and has since been spotted on a number of top Hollywood stars, from Priyanka Chopra to Rihanna.
Misho will be joined by Anushka Khanna, a women’s ethnic and fusion wear label, and Ruya London, that boasts a range of bespoke and personalised handbags, among others.
The trunk show will be held at the X Lounge, La Ville Hotel, Dubai, from 10am to 7pm. Entry is free.