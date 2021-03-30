UAE lifestyle exhibitor Numaish is bringing customers a new jewellery collection inspired by royalty.
Jewellery brand Art Karat’s latest line-up called ‘Marwar’, which draws from Rajasthani culture and historical designs, will be showcased at Taj Dubai, Business Bay, on April 2 and 3.
The designs are a mix of various cut gemstones set on the age-old art of kundan. The collection includes a range of necklaces, long earrings, bracelets, bajubandhs (arm band), tikas (forehead piece), rings and pins.
Items are priced between Dh500 to Dh5,000 and are based on pieces from the early 20th century worn by the royal lineage of Maharajas and Maharanis of Jodhpur.
Asha Kamal Modi, founder and designer of Art Karat, has created the collection of more than 1,500 designs, which are handcrafted by master craftsmen.
Modi has designed jewellery for Bollywood movies like ‘Devdas’, ‘Zubeida’, ‘Monsoon Wedding’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’, ‘Padmaavat’ and many more. Celebrities such as Rekha, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Alicia Keys have worn Modi’s designs.
The Art Karat exhibition is free and open to all. It will run from 11am to 8pm on April 2 and 3 at Taj Dubai, Business Bay. The organisers will be following COVID-19 safety protocols.