According to tradition in Nicaragua, faithfuls ask Saint Lazarus for the health of their dogs and pay these favours back by bringing their pets dressed in costumes to attend mass in honour of the Saint.
Junieth prepares her dog called 'Princess' to be blessed by Saint Lazarus and to pray for the return of her two other dogs which got lost.
A girl holds her dog to be blessed by Saint Lazarus, in Monimbo neighbourhood in Masaya.
