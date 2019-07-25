A model presents a creation by designer Amit Aggarwal during the FDCI India Couture Week 2019 in partnership with HT, in New Delhi on July 22, 2019. RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE / AFP / Sajjad HUSSAIN / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE Image Credit: AFP

Bollywood brought the razzle and dazzle to India Couture Week (ICW) 2019 with Kiara Advani and Aditi Rai Hydari impressing at their respective shows.

While Advani walked for designer Amit Aggarwal, Hyadari turned showstopper for Pankaj and Nidhi. Here’s a lowdown of what went down this week:

AMIT AGGARWAL

A model presents a creation by designer Amit Aggarwal during the FDCI India Couture Week 2019 in partnership with HT, in New Delhi on July 22, 2019. RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE / AFP / Sajjad HUSSAIN / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE Image Credit: AFP

Actress Kiara Advani dazzled at the opening show of India Couture Week (ICW) 2019, wearing a red-coloured quintessential bridal lehenga.

Advani walked the ramp as the showstopper for ace designer Amit Aggarwal who kick-started the 12th edition of the show with his collection called ‘Lumen’.

The actress was welcomed on the ramp with loud cheers. With sleek hair and subtle make-up, she adorned a green-coloured statement necklace to give a much-needed contrast to her look.

Speaking about her outfit, Advani said: “Amit’s works are stunning. The sculpting of this outfit, or the organza, I absolutely love it. Amit makes statement pieces, something which I really like. You can figure out from a distance if it’s a Amit Aggarwal piece.”

For soon-to-be-brides, the “Kabir Singh” star said: “Girls, wear something which is light and have fun. It’s your day. Try to be as light as you can be.”

She said: “Whenever I’m going to get married, I’m sure I would wear something which is light and allows me to breathe and have fun.”

SUNEET VARMA

A model presents a creation by designer Suneet Varma during the FDCI India Couture Week 2019 in partnership with HT, in New Delhi on July 23, 2019. RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE / AFP / SAJJAD HUSSAIN / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE Image Credit: AFP

For ace couturier Suneet Varma, every person has got a “light within” which makes them unique. Drawing inspiration from these energies, the designer curated his latest collection titled ‘Amara’, showcased on the second day of the FDCI India Couture Week (ICW) 2019.

“’Amara’ means the light within. I have met a lot of people over the course of work in this industry in the last 31 years. The more people I meet, the more girls I dress, my believe that there is light within everyone gets stronger. Some of them are aware of it, and a lot of people don’t know this. I am more interested in the light that is within a bride. “

New Delhi: Models walk the ramp showcasing work of fashion designer Suneet Varma during the 12th edition of India Couture Week, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. (PTI Photo)(PTI7_24_2019_000011B) Image Credit: PTI

Varma presented 52 pieces, including lehngas, saris as well as contemporary wears with bead work, Swarovski crystals, mirror work and intricate hand embroidery. He has used Indian silhouettes, traditional motifs and applique on a wide range of fabrics like satin, silk, net and georgette.

Ivory, beige and icy pink dominated the ensemble. Dark shades of midnight blue and burgundy with silver accents were used. Ditching too much of red or dark navy blue which the designer has used in the past, there were hues of green, light blue and gold.

Models present creations by designer Suneet Varma during the FDCI India Couture Week 2019 in partnership with HT, in New Delhi on July 23, 2019. RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE / AFP / SAJJAD HUSSAIN / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE Image Credit: AFP

Varma said the idea was to create beautiful clothing, not necessarily only traditional as people today are more open about fashion, and are addressing and talking about it.

New Delhi: A model walks the ramp showcasing work of fashion designer Suneet Varma during the 12th edition of India Couture Week, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. (PTI Photo)(PTI7_24_2019_000009B) Image Credit: PTI

“For me everything should come from the heart. It cannot be about the colour of the season or what would sell, and is commercial. It will sell regardless. I have to be happy with what I do,” he said.

PANKAJ AND NIDHI

Aditi Rao Hydari Image Credit: AFP

Couture debutants Pankaj and Nidhi showcased their maiden couture collection on the third day. Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari walked the ramp as showstopper for them.

A magnification of their pret line which they have been doing for 13 years now, Pankaj and Nidhi presented the exquisite ensemble titled ‘Mosaiq’, inspired by the mosaic art — a technique used in decorative architecture.

The ensemble consisted of wearable silhouettes — long evening gowns with plunging necklines, corset blouses and skirts with pockets, cape and ruffle sleeve gowns, all in an iridescent colour palette ranging from grey, gold, silver, yellow and blue.

Models present creations by designers Pankaj and Nidhi during the FDCI India Couture Week 2019 in Partnership with HT in New Delhi on July 24, 2019. RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE / AFP / SAJJAD HUSSAIN / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE Image Credit: AFP

The designers have given texture to the surface embellishment by amalgamating various designs and patterns, combining lots of elements. There was use of assembled pieces of glass or ceramic, three dimensional hand-cut applique work, crystals, lattice work and quilting, rendered on in-house fabrics like satin organzas, translucent tulles, hi-gloss false leather.

“We wanted to tell something new with couture. We wanted to stick to our graphic, modern sensibility and offer a new kind of couture to the Indian as well as global market. Our first couture collection is a light, wearable, sophisticated and elaborate,” Nidhi told reporters.

A model presents a creation by designers Pankaj and Nidhi during the FDCI India Couture Week 2019 in Partnership with HT in New Delhi on July 24, 2019. RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE / AFP / SAJJAD HUSSAIN / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE Image Credit: AFP