Fashion Week Dubai shifted its focus on emerging artists in the field of design in a bid to foster regional talent.

The three-day event, which comes to a close on Saturday, hosted a special show on day two specially created by Raza Baig of Splash Fashions and Saif Ali Khan of Supreme Events in a commitment to shine the light on emerging talent. The opening show, selected by Splash Fashions, featured the winner of FAD Emerging Talent Show, Areej Rimawi who launched her modern and modest collection at the event to a resounding applause.

However, talented names in the world of fashion were also present to showcase their styles, including the Dubai-based Varoin Marwah, Bollywood designer Rocky S and Limak by Kamil, all of whom showcased their ensembles, signaling diversity, as designers from different regions came together to launch their signatures style.

While Kamil, who has designed for Sri Lankan celebrities, international beauty pageants such as Miss Universe, Miss International, and Supermodel of the World, showcased formal attire, marrying vintage with modern, Marwah presented his ‘Upwards and Onwards’ collection that included womenswear.

Rocky S launched his newest collection is an ode to the Galactic world with use of classic black and antique gold in his ensembles.

Fashion Week Dubai 2021, which ends today, is being held at a specially erected circular arena at the IMG World of Adventure. Amato’s Furne One will close the show.

“I am going to close the fashion show and it’s going to be a spectacular celebration of all things gold. Think 50 golden creations, 50 models to celebrate the UAE 50th Golden Jubilee … There’s going to be lots of gold and drama,” said One in an interview with Gulf News earlier.

On day one, Emirati couture was in focus echoed through the collections launched by the House of Ikat and Atelier Zuhra’s. Victor Closet’s collection was a visual documentation of how modern, minimalistic men in Dubai prefer to explore and expresses themselves through design and dress. Angelo Estera’s eponymous collection showcased how Dubai is still replete with couture culture and has an everlasting love for fine hand-embellishments.

Rabia Z and Ameera Al Ahli, founders of House of Ikat, launched their brand to revive their Emirati and Uzbeki heritage. Using a treasure trove of Ikat prints, gifted to them by their grandmother, they contemporised local fashion staples like the Emirati mukhawar. Whilst Rabia Z’s silhouette was modest yet modern, with a touch of feminine flow, Ameera showcased edgy, luxury streetwear.

Elsewhere, Emirati designer Atelier Zuhra showcased a ‘Rebirth Collection’ celebrating Dubai. Rich fabrics in an ethereal colour palette of emerald greens, fuchsia and romantic yellows made up the collection.