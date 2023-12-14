The Big Chill Café, originating from New Delhi, India, has been a beloved establishment since its quirky inception in 2000. The legendary trattoria-style Italian Restaurant is known not only for its home-made pasta and hand-tossed pizza but also for an exquisite range of grills and mains. Its exceptional range of home-made desserts is addictive, and the artisanal, freshly churned ice cream is truly one of a kind in Dubai.
Crafted from homegrown recipes by its founders, the food at The Big Chill Café is homely, satisfying, and generous. The restaurant emanates a colourful, friendly ambiance with a cool vibe, featuring retro music and vibrant vintage film posters.
Over 23 years, The Big Chill Café has become synonymous with great food, fun and friendship, defining its enduring success. A destination for families, friends, office colleagues, and those celebrating special occasions, the restaurant evokes a strong sense of nostalgia, creating cherished memories for its visitors.
Expanding its horizons, The Big Chill Café recently opened its fifteenth restaurant, venturing internationally to Dubai at the lively Dubai Hills Mall. The new venue preserves the café’s warm interiors, maintaining a friendly ambiance adorned with rustic brick-clad walls and vintage movie posters from the owners’ private collection, exuding a cool and trendy vibe.
Culinary excellence distinguishes The Big Chill Café. Celebrated for its superlative pasta, risotto, pizza, and renowned for its exquisite range of cakes and desserts, the café offers irresistible treats such as Viennese Chocolate Cake, Summer Fruit Bavarian, and Mississippi Mud Pie.
The café also boasts a remarkable selection of grills, featuring tantalising dishes such as Sicilian Chicken, Chicken in a Red Grape Sauce, Steak Diane, Rosemary Lamb Chops, Grilled Atlantic Salmon, Piri Piri Prawns, and Chermoula Fish. Recently, a delightful breakfast menu was introduced, featuring The Full English, Eggs Benedict, Omelettes, Waffles, Loaded Pancake Stacks, Shakshuka, and exotic Breakfast Pizza, perfect for enjoying on the airy outdoor terrace.
The superlative ice cream at The Big Chill Café, made with the finest ingredients, including fresh fruit, Belgian Chocolate, and organic Vanilla, is available in flavours such as Coffee Toffee Crunch, Ferrero Rocher, and Lemon and Blueberry Swirl. Complementing this are sensational milkshakes, sinful sundaes, and fresh fruit smoothies.
From breakfast to lunch and dinner, The Big Chill Café caters to every craving.