“In 2018, I opened my own business and purchased my own home, and so it was a very big year for me. For 2019, I plan to continue from where I left off and do even better, I want to make my business grow; at the moment, I have four employees in my company, I want to hire more people. My hope is to get more recognised in 2019 for the work I am doing which will help me attract more business and more clients. I put in a lot of hard work to open my business and I learned a lot about myself during that time, which is going to help me a lot in 2019 because I don’t plan to slow down. I want to keep it going and hopefully by the end of 2019, I will have more success stories.”