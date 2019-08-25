Illustrative purposes Image Credit: Gulf News

I had requested the Mashreq bank call centre via telephone to cancel my two credit cards (after clearing all my dues) on August 1, 2018, and I received their confirmation and reply via email that the case has been resolved, which means the cards have been cancelled. After that (August-December 2018) I stopped receiving any statements from them, hence I was under the impression that the cards have been cancelled. Last month I was surprised to receive a statement for card showing an annual fee of Dh314.54 due on January 7, 2019. I have been trying to call their call centre but there is no option of talking to an agent. Kindly intervene to resolve the matter at the earliest.

From Mr Sunil Gangwani

Dubai

The management of Mashreq responds: Thank you for highlighting Mr Sunil Gangwani’s concern to us.

Mr Gangwani had placed a request for the card cancellation in July 2018 and our retention team tried connecting with him, however he was not reachable. After that Mr Gangwani has not contacted the branch or complained through any channel as per our records.

Since the card cancellation request was not completed in July 2018, Mr Gangwani’s credit card was active and charged with an annual fee, which remained unpaid and subsequently with other charges.

We have now contacted Mr Gangwani and discussed the matter with him and as an exception all the charges have been reversed. Mr Gangwani is satisfied with the resolution provided.

Mr Gangwani responds: Thanks for your efforts and prompt reply.

(Process initiation: February 14, 2019. Response from organisation: February 17, 2019. Process completion: February 19, 2019.)