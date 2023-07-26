Losing a significant amount of weight comes with countless benefits in daily life. Weight loss can have a significant positive impact on both your physical appearance and your overall well-being. One of the primary benefits is the boost to the self-confidence it can provide. When you feel more satisfied with your appearance, you tend to feel more self-assured and comfortable in your body. Fortunately, you can have multiple body contouring options under the supervision of highly experienced plastic surgeons at Cocoona Centre for Aesthetic Transformation, which is a leading all-in-one clinic for plastic surgery, skin and cosmetic procedures, dental, orthopaedic, weight loss, and wellness solutions.
Body contouring is a popular choice for individuals seeking to enhance their appearance and achieve a more sculpted and toned physique. Body contouring treatment refers to a set of non-surgical or minimally invasive procedures designed to sculpt and reshape the body by targeting localised areas of fat, cellulite, or sagging skin. These treatments aim to improve body contours, reduce stubborn fat deposits, and enhance the overall appearance of the treated area. Body contouring procedures are popular among individuals seeking to achieve a more toned and sculpted physique without undergoing surgery.
Over the years the options for managing weight loss have grown and surgery is always our last option. The non-surgical technologies such as lasers, galvanic current and ultrasound cavitation systems, and radiofrequency work very well and address different issues. They work towards increasing metabolism, emulsifying fat, and shrinking the fat cells. When combined scientifically with technologies that expedite drainage and tighten skin, they make a massive difference in reducing the volume of stubborn fat stored in one’s body. It is even possible to build muscle such as abs, calves, biceps, glutes and more using special technologies. Imagine doing 20,000 crunches in a 30-minute session!
We offer a wide range of surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures that help you achieve your best shape. Our board-certified surgeons provide personalised care and make sure you get the best results, using the latest technologies.
The renowned team at Cocoona helps you reach effective results with minimally invasive procedures that are quick and safe. If you’ve made up your mind to go for body contouring, we would be happy to have you visit any one of our centres at Al Wasl or Mirdif. To book an appointment, please contact us at 800362636, write to us at hello@cocoona.ae or visit www.cocoona.ae
— Dr Parashar is an Educator, Consultant Plastic Surgeon and founder of the Cocoona Center for Aesthetic Transformation; He was voted as the No.1 Plastic Surgeon in the UAE by Arabian Business