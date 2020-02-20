Whether skilled immigration or investor programmes, consultants can help you maximise your chances of success Image Credit: Shutterstock

Kanwal Zulfiqar

I am a teacher by profession but after moving to Canada last year, I started working at an administrative position. Teaching is a regulated profession in Canada, requiring a licence from a regulatory body. We chose Canada because it is an immigrant-friendly nation with free basic healthcare and excellent educational and job opportunities. The best thing is after staying for three years, you can get Candian citizenship.

In our case, Y-Axis took care of all the paperwork for immigration, guiding us at every step of the process. Y-Axis made our journey very smooth and fast.

After moving to Canada, we rented a place to stay through Kijiji.com. Renting is the best option for newcomers to Canada.

I got my first job three months after moving to Canada. I dropped my CV in person to various places and got an interview call. There are many employment centres in Canada to help newcomers find a job. Cost of living for a person is around 1,400 CAD (Dh3,800) a month including rent, groceries and transportation.

Newcomers can go to a local library and attend sessions to integrate into the society. These sessions guide people about jobs, writing resumes and provide voluntary opportunities.

Basil Kadara

I have lived a fruitful life in the UAE with my Emirati mother and Syrian father. I am 35 years old and working as a General Manager at Diaedu, a company that organises medical events. As I am heavily involved with both managing and operating events in the region, travel is a major part of my life. However, in recent years this has become a major challenge due to my Syrian passport.

A quick visit to RIF Trust’s Dubai office immediately convinced me that they were a professional and genuine advisory. I was assigned an advisor that made the entire process smooth and easy. - Basil Kadara

While I am extremely proud of my heritage, my Syrian citizenship does not allow me access to several countries, so I have to constantly apply for travel visas. I therefore decided to act and after diligent research came across RIF Trust. A quick visit to RIF Trust’s Dubai office immediately convinced me that they were a professional and genuine advisory. I was assigned an advisor that made the entire process smooth and easy. Together, we decided that the St. Kitts & Nevis citizenship programme would be the best option for me.

My life is forever changed, both professionally and personally. I travel comfortably now and the only planning I do is booking a flight and hotel.

Ayham Alhamach

While I am originally from Syria, I applied for second citizenship in Dominica for the ease of travel and also to explore business opportunities.

I approached AAA Associates to find out about citizenship by investment programmes. I discussed my requirements with the AAA team and after careful evaluation of my profile, we decided to opt for second citizenship in Dominica. - Ayham Alhamach

I approached AAA Associates to find out about citizenship by investment programmes. I discussed my requirements with the AAA team and after careful evaluation of my profile, we decided to opt for second citizenship in Dominica. They provided me with the best solutions for the citizenship programme, making the whole process easy and smooth. I invested in Anichi Resort and Spa, a Marriott Autograph Collection Hotel.