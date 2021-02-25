. Image Credit: Supplied

N.S. and R.S.

After pursuing professional careers outside of India for about 12 years, we started exploring various immigration programmes, especially in the US, as we planned to send our children for higher studies there. In 2017, we became interested in the US EB-5 programme and met Preeya Malik from Step Global to find out more on this. With professional support from Step Global, we identified a project in New York and completed the registration within a year. We are quite pleased and satisfied that we associated with Step Global as a partner for the application of the EB-5 programme. The team was involved with us throughout the process.

Zain Ul Eba Hussain Zaidi

I decided to migrate to Canada as it has great social security benefit programmes for immigrants and their families. Canada’s educational and health facilities are among the best in the world and are highly subsidised. Jobs in Canada are also available as the country provides numerous work opportunities to qualified and skilled migrants.

Being a skilled worker, Cosmos Immigration helped me filter down my options and find the best possible pathway. I applied for Skilled Migration through the Express Entry system. - Zain Ul Eba Hussain Zaidi

A Canadian passport holder also enjoys visa-free travel to almost all the major countries.

Choosing Cosmos to be part of my immigration journey was the best decision I took. Opting for a right consultant can ease your overall stress of documentation. During the process, my case manager constantly updated me about the application status and kept guiding me on possible enhancements and provincial nomination options, which resulted in a quick nomination from Saskatchewan and an invitation to apply (ITA) in the Express Entry pool.

Farhan Noor

We migrated to Canada as there are lots of opportunities for skilled workers and young couples who have extensive experience in their fields and who are looking for great salaries and a higher standard of living. We decided to migrate in 2019 and we received our PR in March 2020.

Y-Axis advised me on what I should do and where to register after reaching Canada. They also connected me with other clients who migrated earlier and shared my resume with employers in Canada. - Farhan Noor

After receiving the invitation to apply (ITA) and entering the Express Entry pool, it took about five and a half months to complete the process.

I spoke to Mahmood Mustakeem, a process consultant at Y-Axis, after reviewing their capabilities and reading reviews about the company. He offered outstanding support and executed our application process to completion. Y-Axis has a post-landing plan in place to help people once they land in Canada. They advised me on what I should do and where to register after reaching Canada. They also connected me with other clients who migrated earlier and shared my resume with employers in Canada.

Shiney Elizabeth Cherian

I have decided to migrate to Canada for better security for my family due to the uncertain situations created by the pandemic, as well as to live in a country that brings us closer to nature. Our goal has always been to find the best employment and education opportunities at the destination country, so we chose to migrate based on our experience and expertise. It’s been six months since we have initiated the application process and I am hoping that it will be completed in the next 12-15 months.

I have always thought of Vazir Group as a very professional organisation and they have proven to be rightly so. They have been very clear of the application process from the very beginning. Our dedicated customer manager, Ahmad Karkaba, has been very helpful, cooperative and a true professional in handling our case.

Alaa Araboughli

As Senior Vice President of Aston Martin in the Middle East, I need to travel between Kuwait and Dubai as well as to many foreign countries frequently. This was difficult with my current passport as I had to apply for visas to travel anywhere. This was the main reason why I opted for the citizenship by investment programme. I also wanted to guarantee a good education for my daughter abroad.

With the second passport, I can now freely travel to most countries in the world without the hassles of a permit or a visa. - Alaa Araboughli

The process of getting the second citizenship was very smooth. With the second passport, I can now freely travel to most countries in the world without the hassles of a permit or a visa. I approached Al Kherdaji International Legal Consultants through their economic migration arm Cham Consulting, because of their good reputation, extensive experience, trustworthiness, and for the effort they put in to complete the whole process. I was very pleased with the way both companies took care of all matters and completed the process within just four months.

Fouad Mohammed Ali

Due to the dramatic geopolitical events that took place in the region during the last decade, many passports lost their power and travelling became almost impossible. The impact was devastating on our personal and professional lives and mostly on the future of our children.

So, we had to take the critical decision to invest in a citizenship by investment programme and become an international citizen.

The second critical decision was to choose the right consultant who would guide me through this journey. There are many companies offering services for investment migration. However, choosing a reliable company whom you can trust with your life’s savings and your family’s future and dreams is the most important step in the whole process.

Guide Consultants upholds the highest standards of integrity in all its actions. With a professional, friendly and well organised team, the four-month process to get the second passport was very smooth. They explained and planned all the steps; so expectations were clear.

I am thankful to Guide Consultants for their amazing support.

Muthana

I opted for a second passport through the citizenship by investment programme to enjoy more freedom to travel across the world for my business, as well as to give my family stability and a better future. The immigration process was completed in less than four months and I got the passport, along with all the legal documents. I approached 111 Immigration because they are the best in the industry, with sound knowledge and experience in the sector. They didn’t treat me as a client. I felt I was part of their family and the team was with me at every step of the process.

Cyril Francis

I decided to migrate to Canada because it provides excellent career and personal growth opportunities. Moreover, it offers quite positive and less rigorous immigration policies, hence it is much easier to qualify. I applied for immigration through Canada’s popular Express Entry system.

Since I was not much aware about the immigration procedures, I wanted to take help of an organisation, who is a leader in the sector. WWICS was definitely my first preference and they completely lived up to my expectations. - Cyril Francis