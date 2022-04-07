Aster Hospitals’ multidisciplinary team of cardiologists, cardiac and vascular surgeons can be your trusted guides in offering comprehensive solutions to preventing, treating, and curing cardiovascular diseases

Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death across the world, killing over 18 million people in a year. It is 32 per cent of the total deaths and over 300 per cent more than the human toll caused by the pandemic in a year.

The incremental increase in the deaths caused by cardiovascular diseases is staggering and contrasts with the significant advancements made in the healthcare sector.

The case is no different in the UAE. So it is crucial to address the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular ailments and create awareness among the public on ways to prevent them.

Dr Debabratha Dash, consultant interventional cardiology at Aster Hospital, Mankhool, says cardiovascular diseases are a range of disorders that affect the heart and blood vessels. “There are many factors that contribute to developing cardiovascular diseases,” he says. “An unhealthy lifestyle is a major reason. Lack of physical exercise, unhealthy diet, high cholesterol and blood pressure, smoking, and excessive consumption of alcohol could be the factors.”

Dr Naveed Ahmed, consultant interventional cardiology at Aster Hospital, Mankhool, adds: “Cessation of tobacco use, reduction of salt in the diet, eating more fruits and vegetables, proper exercise, and avoiding other behavioral risks can keep the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases at bay to a large extent.”

Watch out for symptoms

Though the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases rises with age, it can affect anybody irrespective of age or gender. So doctors advise that we watch out for symptoms as delay in getting the right treatment might cost dear to us.

Dr Sachin Upadhyaya, specialist cardiology at Aster Hospital, Mankhool, warns that people should be cautious if they experience pain or discomfort in the centre of the chest or the arms, left shoulder, elbows, or back.

“So, it is important that all watch for symptoms and act at the earliest. At Aster hospitals, we do our best by implementing preventive cardiology programmes to make patients more aware and knowledgeable of the risk factors,” says Dr Upadhyaya.

Speaking about the symptoms, Dr Abdul Rauoof Malik, specialist cardiology at Aster Hospital, Qusais, says that while chest pain is the most characterised symptom of a heart attack, some patients may also experience breathing difficulty, nausea or vomiting, dizziness, or a feeling of profound weakness. Therefore, people need to be aware of the varied presentations of heart attack so that they can recognise it in time and seek appropriate medical advice.

Aster Hospital, Al Qusais Image Credit: Supplied

Aster Hospitals presents a multipronged approach to cardiac care:

● First, prevention is better than cure. Aster Hospitals helps minimise the risk of heart attack in patients through optimal management of risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, etc. Aster also promotes the adoption of a healthy lifestyle among people through community- as well as facility-based campaigns.

● Secondly, when someone is afflicted with a heart attack, time equals muscle. The faster a patient is treated, the more of the heart muscle is saved from damage, which results in improved survival and better qality of subsequent life. Aster has a robust network of care pathways spread out throughout the community to reach the victims of heart attack in the shortest possible time and treat them effectively using the latest technologies.

● Finally, with its well-developed clinical facilities, Aster Hospitals ensures the continuity of care for patients to rehabilitate them back to their jobs and lives, manage complications and prevent any further events.

Covid-19 and cardiovascular problems

People think of cholesterol, blood pressure, and diabetes as risk factors for heart diseases. However, following the pandemic, cardiovascular diseases are more in people infected with Covid-19.

Different cardiovascular problems, including abnormal heart rhythms, heart muscle inflammation, blood clots, strokes, heart attack, and heart failure have increased among those who had even suffered a mild Covid-19 infection.

Elaborating on this, Dr Upadhyaya, says: “If this is an indication, COVID-19 can be a serious risk factor. Anyone experiencing a sudden onset of symptoms such as chest pain, intense muscle weakness, shortness of breath, and palpitation within 12 months of infection should get a cardiovascular check-up. Early identification of heart diseases is essential to reduce the risk of adverse consequences.”

Treatment

Treatment for cardiovascular diseases involve lifestyle alterations and medications. In severe cases, the doctors would advise surgery.

The department of cardiology at Aster hospitals has extensively trained medical professionals empowered by advanced technology to guide you through the entire recovery journey.

“The cardiac team at Aster offers a tailor-made treatment program, delivered to patients to achieve positive clinical outcomes,” says Dr Krishna Sarin, specialist Interventional Cardiology at Aster Hospital, Al Qusais. “Empowered with the technological capability and extensively experienced clinical team to handle all complex cases and medical emergencies, the cardiology team offers treatments for congenital heart defects, coronary artery disease, electrophysiology, heart failure, and valvular heart disease.”

No restrictions post-surgery

Dr Pradeep Chand S Nair, specialist cardio thoracic surgery at Aster Hospital, Al Qusais, says cardiac surgeries are performed to increase the life span of a patient. “The procedures ensure that it adds quality to their life. However some patients require proper cardiac rehabilitation post the surgery. They do not experience any physical or mental restrictions. The advancement in medical technology and the use of artificial intelligence and autonomous surgery have contributed to attaining favorable outcomes. This has enhanced safety and helps medical practitioners to avoid errors.”

Specialised services

Some of the specialised services offered at Aster hospitals are 24-hour Holter monitoring; pharmacological arrhythmia therapy, invasive therapies such as coronary angiogram, PTCA, IVUS, Orbital atherectomy, FFR, TAVI, TEVAR, pacemaker, PTMC, cerebral angiogram, 2D echocardiogram, and a cardiac catheterisation lab.

“Vascular diseases can affect everyone”

Dr. Senthilnathan TT, Specialist Vascular and Endovascular Surgeon, Aster Hospital, Al Qusais Image Credit: Supplied

Vascular disease is any abnormal condition that affects the blood vessels — arteries and veins. It can affect anyone irrespective of age and gender. Dr Senthilnathan TT, a specialist vascular and endovascular surgeon at Aster Hospital, Qusais, speaks on the most common vascular diseases, causes, and prevention.

What are the major causes of vascular diseases?

The primary reason for vascular diseases is blockage or weakening of arteries or veins. A major cause is atherosclerosis. It is the build-up of fatty substances, cholesterol, cellular waste products, calcium, and fibrin in the inner lining of an artery. Atherosclerosis affects major arteries such as the carotid arteries (blood supply to the brain), coronary arteries (blood supply to the heart), and peripheral arteries. The other factors that would lead to the damage of arteries are embolus/thrombus, inflammation, and trauma or injury to blood vessels.

What are the major risk factors for vascular diseases?

Lifestyle diseases are the major risk factors for vascular diseases. Diabetes, cholesterol, and hypertension contribute to developing vascular diseases. The other factors are hyperlipidemia (high levels of fats in the blood), smoking, obesity, and lack of physical exercise. One should control these risk factors to avoid the development of vascular diseases.

How are Aster Hospitals helping patients with vascular diseases?