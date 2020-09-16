Now that the dust has settled, here's what you need to know about the smartwatch release

The Apple Watch Series 6 comes with a clutch of new features Image Credit: Supplied

The Apple Watch Series 6 comes up with a bunch of new health and wellness-related features. The new smartwatch features notable hardware improvements, a better always-on retina display, a redesigned caseback, and a palette of new case finishes and bands.

1. The hardware

Just like before, the watch is available in two case sizes – 40 and 44mm – but Series 6 also welcomes two new colours – blue along with a (PRODUCT) RED case in aluminium. Steel models are now available in graphite with a high-gloss finish and an updated classic yellow gold. Apple Watch Edition is available in natural and space black titanium. The Series 6 also debuts three new band styles without traditional clasps or buckles. The Solo Loop has stretchable band design that comes in two materials: soft silicone and braided yarn. This could do for watch straps what sweat pants did for athleisure. The watch is powered by a new dual-core processor based on the iPhone 11's A13 Bionic and Apple claims the watch can fully charge in under 1.5 hours.

Red, blue, and yellow gold tone cases are new for Series 6 Image Credit: Supplied

2. Monitoring Blood Oxygen levels

The watch can measure the oxygen saturation of the user’s blood. Oxygen saturation, or SpO2, is the amount (percentage) of oxygen being carried by red blood cells from the lungs to the rest of the body. It’s a measure of how efficiently oxygenated blood is coursing through us. The Blood Oxygen sensor employs four clusters of green, red, and infrared LEDs, along with the four photo-diodes on the caseback to measure light reflected back from blood.

The blood oxygen levels can be accessed on demand Image Credit: Supplied

An algorithm built into the corresponding app helps measure blood oxygen between 70 percent and 100 percent. On-demand measurements can be taken while the user is still, and periodic background measurements occur when they are inactive, including during sleep. This data and trends can be accessed via the Health app.

3. Always-On Altimeter

This provides real-time elevation all day long by using a barometric altimeter, along with GPS and nearby Wi-Fi networks. It allows for the detection of small elevation changes above ground level, up and down to the measurement of 1 foot, and can be shown as a new watch face complication or workout metric.

Altimeter and new typography on the new dials Image Credit: Supplied

4. watchOS 7

The software update offers seven new watch face options, including Stripes, Chronograph Pro, GMT, and Artist. You can read more about the watchOS7 updates in our previous article.

5. All in the Family

A feature called Family Setup4 in watchOS 7 allows kids and older family members who do not have an iPhone to benefit from the connectivity, safety, and fitness features of Apple Watch. Kids can access Emergency SOS at any time and peruse a new mode called Schooltime, which can help them stay focused and attentive while learning at home or in the classroom. Older adults can benefit from a new Health Checklist in the Health app on iPhone, which offers the ability to track whether health features like fall detection have been enabled in one centralised view.

6. The fitness experience

Fitness+ service adds a new dimension to the Apple Watch Image Credit: Supplied