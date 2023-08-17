3. Personalised shopping will hold the key

Technological advances in the realms of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning are making it possible for the customer to have automated, personalised shopping experiences. With AI continuously collecting data on how customers shop, when they buy purchases and what they look for in a product or a service, it is increasingly being seen as a form of tech that possibly cannot be be replicated in-store.

4. Chatbots will improve shopping experiences like never before

Chatbots interact with online shoppers about the same way in-store sales associates do with their customers. Shoppers today look for instant gratification and the ability to find and buy a product in just a few clicks. If this is not possible, they get easily irritated. It’s in instances like this that the chatbot could possibly save the sell.

Experts predicted 80 per cent of businesses using chatbots in the US alone in 2020. The numbers have only increased in the last couple or three years with heightened online retail sales during the pandemic years, helping validating the trend of increased chatbot usage by businesses.

5. More ways to pay

Customers have individual needs when it comes to payment methods, but they might cancel a potential sale if they can't pay how they want on an ecommerce website. Offering a wide variety of ways to pay is a good way to increase conversion rates on mobile devices, a thumb rule that online retailers are expected to accept as a matter of course.