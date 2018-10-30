Dubai: More employment opportunities will open up for jobseekers in UAE in the coming new year, as corporate heads are feeling increasingly confident about their company’s growth prospects, according to the latest analysis.

In 2018, the most in demand professionals will include IT security analysts, systems administrators, personal assistants, as well as those with qualifications and experience in accounting and finance professionals, according to recruitment specialist Robert Half.

Other hiring experts said skills that are in demand right now and likely to remain so next year are data scientists and analysts, project managers, digital and cyber security experts. There are also opportunities for jobseekers looking to land administration and support roles.

Robert Half has recently polled chief financial officers (CFOs) in the UAE, and the majority (89 per cent) said they feel positive about where there business is heading.

The rise in business confidence is thanks to the UAE’s economic diversification agenda and the growing adoption of digital technologies in the region. Organisations are investing in new technologies, including artificial intelligence and robotics, and this in turn drives the need for employees with specialist or digital skills. The introduction of VAT will also continue to require firms to hire accounting and finance professionals.

Vacancies up for grabs today in UAE

How to get hired, according to the experts

Buzzwords to avoid using in your CV

“Numerous economic indicators show that business confidence and growth are on the risein the UAE region, which is creating more opportunities for talented professionals to develop their careers,” said Gareth El Mettouri, associate director of Robert Half UAE.

In its latest report, Robert Half identified the top three most in-demand roles in various sectors for 2019, as well as the predicated salaries for each position, and these are as follows:

Technology

IT security analyst: $55,600 - $114,400

Applications developer: $52,300 - $125,100

Systems administrator: $46,600 - $78,500

Accounting and finance

Finance director (large company): $196,200 - $402,800

Financial planning and analysis manager (large company): $98,000 - $147,300

Financial analyst (large company): $65,400 - $98,000

Financial services

Compliance manager: $114,400 - $179,800

Investment banking/M&A associate: $114,600 - $192,100

FX sales manager: $98,00 - $124,300

According to other sources, many companies continue to hire new staff and replacements, with annual attrition levels in the UAE pegged at 6 per cent to 8 per cent.

“As per research, the market in UAE has attrition levels of 6 per cent to 8 per cent annually. Hence several companies recruit and hire for replacements too. This continuously creates opportunity for new job seekers and also for high potential talent,” said Harish Bhatia, regional director for Middle East and Africa at Korn Ferry.

He said newly opened businesses in sectors like food and beverage, services and hospitality are actively recruiting for new staff as well.

“Also, specific skill sets are in higher demand due to changing nature of businesses; these skill sets are: data scientists and analysts, project managers, digital and cyber security experts - these roles are in demand across a variety of industries and hence hiring for them is in high demand.”

“In terms of administration and support jobs, organizations are focused on driving efficiencies and hence not fully replacing headcount in functions such as administration, clerical support and accounting. More organizations are focused on reviewing their structures and size to build further efficiencies and save costs in support functions. We will see relatively subdued hiring for these roles.”