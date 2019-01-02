According to a survey done by Keepeat, an average person in the UAE wastes about 2.7 kilograms of food every day. People in the UAE waste nearly Dh15 billion worth of food every year. Cafes and restaurants are responsible for 35 per cent of that number. One of the best ways to avoid food wastage is to plan your meals ahead of time. Just think about how much money you lose every year wasting the food you buy and don't eat from the super market. If you stick to a list, you won’t buy things you don’t need. You also have to be realistic with yourself. Will you eat these vegetables? Or is it wishful thinking? Lastly make sure you stock your fridge in a way that everything is visible, so you don’t forget you bought it.