Dubai: With the cooler weather, the UAE hosts a lot of concerts and festivals in the winter months. In addition to outdoor performances and gigs, major entertainment venues such as the Coca Cola Arena and the Dubai Opera also host many international acts each month.

Here's what you should keep you eye out for this month. Your favourite genre could be K-Pop, rock, movie scores, orchestra performances, rap or just a fun party at a music festival - the UAE has something for everyone.

The details are based on organiser websites and ticketing platforms - confirm the dates, time and other details before making a booking.

Dubai

Tom Jones live at Burj Al Arab

Global music icon and Grammy Award-winning singer Tom Jones will perform at an outdoor show in the Burj Al Arab’s Marina Garden on January 6. The singing sensation, best known for timeless hits such as ‘It’s Not Unusual,’ ‘Green, Green Grass of Home’, ‘She’s Lady’ and ‘Delilah,’, will headline the launch of the Great Gala Night series at the landmark hotel.

Jones will headline the concert after a four-course meal and reception. The tickets to this concert and reception range from Dh3500 per person to Dh15,000 per person.

Date: January 6

Havasi Drum & Piano Concert Show live

Watch as the Hungarian pianist and globally loved Havasi with a unique Drum & Piano show on January 14. The fascinating show will feature an unimaginable and moving duel between a classical pianist and a wild rock drummer.

Date: January 14

Bollywood night with Arijit Singh

A Dubai regular, this celebrated playback singer is set to perform live in Dubai this January. Singh is one of the top Bollywood playback singers in India and is known for his soulful voice, and for singing romantic tracks such as ‘Kesariya Tera Ishq Hai Piya’, ‘Tum Hi Ho’, ‘Channa Mereya’ and ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.

Date: January 20

R&B night with Ashanti And Friends

Grammy-winning singer Ashanti is set to raise the roof of the Coca Cola Arena in the last week of January in Dubai. The singer is best known for her hits "What's Luv", "Always on Time" and "Foolish.

Date: January 21

Hollywood music with Hans Zimmer live

Enjoy the most popular scores by Hans Zimmer who will perform with his 45-piece band, orchestra, and dancers at the Coca Cola Arena. The Academy Award and Grammy winning artist has composed music for iconic movies including Lion King, Pirates of the Caribbean, Dune, Gladiator, James Bond, Inception, Superman and Blade Runner.

Date: January 27

Arash Behzadi - Soul to Soul

Theatre of Digital Art is all set to host a live piano concert by the Persian Canadian talent, Arash Behzadi - Soul to Soul. His solo piano compositions are musical narratives that reflect the trials and triumphs of life through deeply personal stories and transformational experiences which he invites his audience to share, understand feelings and emotions that make us feel alive and explore passionate love, yearning, heartache, and solace.

During his performance at the Theatre of Digital Art, Dubai he will be joined by Soren Lyng Hansen on Cello. Arash will also be sharing a few of his new unreleased compositions during the show, scheduled to be released this year. Tickets start at Dh150 per person.

Date: January 27

Abu Dhabi

Rock on with Sting's best songs

Sting: My Songs Tour is set to play at the Etihad Arena in January. The concert will feature the best known work of the 17-year career of the 71-year-old celebrated musician.

Date: January 27

Go K-pop with Blackpink

The K-Pop frenzy is never-ending and this girl group are well known for their peppy songs and are set to perform at Etihad Park this month. The band is very popular, so expect tickets to sell out fast.