Today, America officially turns 244 years old. But, like everything in 2020, the 4th of July celebrations are likely to look a little different. But there’s still plenty to do this Saturday to mark the special occasion.

Here are 6 ways to celebrate this American holiday

Black Tap’s fourth of July crazy shake

The popular American cult burger brand is gearing up to mark American Independence Day by rolling out a sparkling display of red, white and blue with a limited edition CrazyShake. Diners can enjoy the stars and stripes themed shake between July 3 to July 4, which comes with a vanilla frosted rim and vanilla ice-cream. It is also served with a red, white, and blue cake slice, whipped cream, sprinkles and a cherry on top. With a limited number of shakes available per day, make sure you head down early to avoid disappointment.

Location: Jumeirah Al Naseem and Rixos Premium JBR venues and Yas Mall Abu Dhabi

Cost: Dh69 in Dubai and Dh62 in Abu Dhabi

Timings: Available on July 3 and 4, with limited quantities

The Stars ‘n’ Stripes Yankee Classics menu at P&B

Perry and Blackwelder is marking the USA’s Independence Day with a special ‘Yankee Classics’ menu, priced at Dh199 for two people. Available from Friday, July 3 until Saturday, July 4, guests can dig into all-American favourites such as Red, White, and Blue Cheese Chicken Wings; Empire State Sliders; Memphis Baby Back Ribs; Coney Island Hotdogs; Lady Liberty’s Leaves, New York Baked Cheese Cake; and Toffee Apples among other dishes. While dining, you can also enjoy Hollywood box-office hits like Rocky, The A-Team, Top Gun and Matlock playing on the large in-venue screens. Wash everything down with themed beverages specially created for the weekend, such as Alabama Slammer, New York Sour, Lynchburg Lemonade and Texas Iced Tea, all priced at Dh30 each.

Location: Madinat Jumeirah

Cost: Dh199 for a special menu for two

Timings: Available on July 3 and 4

The fourth of July brunch at Distillery

Distillery Gastropub will celebrate one of the USA’s biggest holidays this Saturday with a special 4th of July Brunch from 1pm to 4pm. The patriotic celebration promises Uncle Sam-inspired decor with American flags, cowboy hats, and all things stars and stripes. Guests can expect to hear classic American rock n roll with a side of country music, while the specially themed menu will kick things off with a pound of hickory BBQ or spicy buffalo wings, popcorn prawns with kimchi slaw and spicy sriracha mayo, or wagyu steak tartare with garlic toast, among others to start. For mains, order the American Dog topped with caramelised onions, the slow-cooked brisket served with potato skins, coleslaw and peppercorn sauce, or the baked mac and cheese with Monterey Jack, cheddar, parmesan and mozzarella. For lighter options, there’s grilled salmon with sauce Vierge or grilled chicken Caesar salad with veal bacon. Traditional treats are offered for dessert, including New York cheesecake with strawberry coulis, and warm apple crumble with vanilla ice cream.

Location: Souk al Manzil, Downtown Dubai

Cost: Dh149 with soft drinks, and Dh229 with house beverages

Timings: Saturday, July 4 from 1pm to 4pm

Stay home and watch a special screening of Hamilton

FILE -- From left, Leslie Odom Jr., Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Okieriete Onaodowan and Daveed Diggs in "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theater in New York, July 11, 2015. Disney announced Tuesday, May 12, 2020, that it plans to stream a filmed version of the stage production beginning July 3 on Disney Plus. (Sara Krulwich/The New York Times)

‘Hamilton’ the movie is going to be screen in the region on July 4 on OSN. The film will release on streaming platform Disney + and is based on the award-winning Broadway show by Lin Manuel Miranda. In the UAE and the rest of the Middle East, fans will be able to watch it exclusively on subscription streaming platform OSN, since Disney+ is technically not available in the middle east.

Stream it at home on OSN

Take the kids to a drive-through cinema for free

Image Credit: Supplied

Arada has just launched its brand new free drive-in cinema. ‘Movie Nights at Aljada’, takes place at the mixed-use megaproject in the heart of New Sharjah. Celebrate the fourth of July with the Marvel smash hit Black Panther, which will be screened for free. Cinemagoers will be able to order directly from Zad at Aljada, the new drive-thru food district featuring 17 different types of delicious cuisine from popcorn to burgers and from sushi to vegan snacks. They may either visit the drive-thru prior to entering the cinema, or order via the dedicated website. Meals will then be delivered directly to cars in a contactless and safe manner.

Location: Muwaileh district, Sharjah

Cost: Free

Timings: Saturday, July 4 at

Beat the heat at Laguna Waterpark

Laguna Waterpark, La Mer Image Credit: Supplied

The Waterpark at La Mer has just re-opened this weekend and is offering a great deal for UAE residents. As the city heats up for summer, the limited time re-opening offer includes unlimited food and drinks as well as a towel. A perfect way to spend the day with the family.

Location: Laguna Waterpark, La Mer

Cost: Dh125 (adults) or Dh99 (kids) when purchasing tickets online including unlimited food and beverage, plus a designated beach towel