TRY A KARAK FLAVOURED CRAZY SHAKE: Black Tap, the cult New York burger and shakes brand, has introduced a new Arabic inspired CrazyShake blended with camel’s milk to mark the re-opening of its flagship Jumeirah Al Naseem branch. Drawing inspiration from the deserts, the Crazy Camel CrazyShake is a karak-flavoured camel shake served with a vanilla frosted rim with coconut, cardamom-infused camel milk, topped with a camel milk chocolate bar, whipped cream and crushed pistachios. Much-loved in regional circles, Karak is a popular blend of milk tea with a strong flavour of spices. Location: Available exclusively at Black Tap in Jumeirah Al Naseem. Cost: Dh69 for one shake. Timings: Weekdays from 11am-12am and weekends from 10am to 1am
EVENING BRUNCH: THE STAGE AT JAZZ @ PIZZA EXPRESS: What better way to start the weekend than with friends, enjoying the freshest food in a laidback restaurant listening to quality live music. The Stage at Pizza Express in JLT and Business Bay will continue every Thursday with brunch packages to kick your weekend off. Only up to 6 people per table. Location: Jazz @ Pizza Express JLT & Pizza Express Live Business Bay. Cost: Dh199 including soft beverages, Dh299 including house beverage. Timings: Thursday, July 2 from 7pm to 10pm
PARTY: WHITE BEACH DAYDREAMERS AND NIGHTDREAMERS EVENT: An event designed for pleasure-seekers who want the weekend fun to begin early. White Beach introduces Daydreamers and Nightdreamers, kicking off this weekend and taking place every Thursday. Running for four hours each, this day to night experience features food and beverage packages, along with day to night-time use of White Beach’s infinity pool and white sand beach. Daydreamers will take place every Thursday from 12pm to 4pm. For Dh200, ladies can enjoy an unlimited beverage package as well as 50 per cent off food, while gents can make the most of a Dh200 entry price which is fully redeemable on F&B. The Nightdreamers event starts at 7pm and for Dh250 for ladies and Dh300 for gents, guests can enjoy four hours of unlimited food and beverages whilst they cool off in the venues infinity pool. Location: Atlantis the Palm. Cost: Starting from Dh200 for ladies. Timings: Thursday from 12pm to 4pm and 4pm to 10pm
FREE DRIVE-IN CINEMA IN SHARJAH: Arada has just launched its brand new free drive-in cinema. ‘Movie Nights at Aljada’, takes place at the mixed-use megaproject in the heart of New Sharjah. Celebrate the weekend with Marvel smash hit films like Crazy Rich Asians on Thursday, July 2, Toy Story on Friday, July 3 and Marvel smash hit Black Panther on Saturday, July 4. Cinemagoers will be able to order directly from Zad at Aljada, the new drive-thru food district featuring 17 different types of delicious cuisine from popcorn to burgers and from sushi to vegan snacks. Location: Muwaileh district, Sharjah. Cost: Free. Timings: Every day this weekend. Movies start at 8pm
BEAT THE HEAT AT LAGUNA WATERPARK The Waterpark at La Mer has just re-opened this weekend and is offering a great deal for UAE residents. As the city heats up for summer, the limited time re-opening offer includes unlimited food and drinks as well as a towel. A perfect way to spend the day with the family. Location: Laguna Waterpark, La Mer. Cost: Dh125 (adults) or Dh99 (kids) when purchasing tickets online including unlimited food and beverage, plus a designated beach towel. Timings: Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 6pm
EAT OUT: UNLIMITED SEAFOOD AT THE FISH MARKET: The Fish Market at the Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek has reopened following the latest health and safety restrictions and is now offering unlimited seafood dishes every single day of the week. The restaurant offers a weekday deal and a Friday brunch package. From Saturday to Thursday, between 12:30pm to 10:00pm, seafood lovers can enjoy unlimited servings of their favourite seafood dishes from the award-winning restaurant’s new a la carte menu for Dh199 per person. Location: Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek. Cost: Dh199 per person for all you can eat seafood. Timings: Daily from 12.30pm to 10pm
2 FOR 1 ENTERTAINMENT: THE GREEN PLANET AND ROXY CINEMAS: The Green Planet is teaming up with Roxy Cinemas to give customers access to two of Dubai’s leisure attractions. For every customer who purchases an admission ticket to The Green Planet, until the July 20, will receive a complimentary Roxy Cinema’s ticket, for a silver or gold experience at Roxy Cinemas, City Walk. The limited-time offer will be redeemable from Sunday through to Wednesday and encourages families to get out and enjoy two, destinations for less. Location: The Green Planet, City Walk and Roxy Cinemas, City Walk. Offer: Buy a ticket to The Green Planet for Dh110 online and receive a complimentary ticket to watch any movie at Roxy Cinemas, City Walk. Timings: From Sunday through to Wednesday, offer running until July 20
HIDDEN FRIDAY BRUNCH: TREEHOUSE & TESORO Situated across two venues at the Taj Hotel, with views of the Burj Khalifa, Hidden is the ultimate Friday afternoon brunch. From its great menu to free-flowing beverages and amazing playlist playing hit after hit, it’s no wonder Hidden is one of Dubai’s favourite brunches. Coming back with a bang, Hidden Brunch is upgrading all its regular packages to include bubbles this weekend. Location: Taj Hotel Business Bay. Cost: Dh325 including soft beverages and Dh375 including house beverages with a bubbly upgrade. Timings: Friday, July 3 from 1pm to 4pm
TEACHER’S NIGHT OUT AT THE DUBLINER’S: Take all your teacher friends and head down to the Dubliner for a fun night out. In honor of all the hard-working teachers out there, they’ve created a special deal for them, to enjoy a 40 per cent discount on their total bill every Friday from 4pm to 3am. Location: Le Meridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Centre. Offer: 40 per cent off on the total bill of teachers. Timings: Every Friday from 4pm to 3am
FRIDAY EVENING AFTER DARK BRUNCH AT ACCENTS RESTAURANT: Dubai’s favourite night brunch has returned, bringing that neon spark to Dubai Marina every Friday at the new timings of 7pm to 10pm. Toast to the good life as the very best music is pumped across the venue. As a return special, We Brunch is upgrading all its regular packages to Bubbles for one night only. Dine on the new a la carte menu, with dishes served fresh to the table. Location: Intercontinental Dubai Marina. Cost: Dh299 including soft beverages, Dh349 including house beverages. Timings: Friday, July 3 from 7pm to 10pm.
ORDER GBK AT HOME FOR 40 PER CENT OFF: GBK launched a brand new mobile App GBK UAE, which allows you to order delivery from the gourmet burger kitchen to your home. Choose from a wide range of crafted burgers, including the all-time favourite wagyu burger, the mighty two 60s patties, hot chilli chicken, jalapeno overloaded, Californian vegan and more. An additional deal is their Dh49 deal which includes a beef or chicken burger, fries, homeslaw and a soft drink. Download the app and enjoy 40 per cent off this weekend.
STAYCATION OF THE WEEK AT ANDAZ DUBAI THE PALM: Andaz Dubai The Palm has reopened its doors with a summer staycation offer. The staycation allows guests to enjoy Inclusive of a la carte breakfast at neighbourhood restaurant The Locale as well as 20 per cent off all food and beverage which includes the Locale, beachside refreshments, and room service. Additionally, everyone can enjoy 40 per cent off at Hanami all throughout June the 15th-floor Japanese eatery. Location: Andaz the Palm. Cost: Prices start at Dh419 per person. Timings: Offer is available until September 15.
COMEDY SHOW AT HOME: UAE’s audiences can tune in for an evening of guaranteed laughter, as award-winning Netflix comedian and YouTube personality Atul Khatri returns for a virtual stand-up comedy performance. One of the first Asian comics to have his own Netflix special Happiest Ending, Khatri is set perform live, on July 2 at 10pm, via video-conferencing app, Zoom. The event is organized by Front Row Events; tickets are priced at Dh30 and available exclusively on BookMyShow
