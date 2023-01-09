American rapper Travis Scott will headline the star-studded music extravaganza called Wireless Festival in Etihad Park at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on March 11. Other confirmed names in the world of hip-hop, rap, grime, dance, and more include Lil Uzi Vert along with Wegz, Black Sherif, Ali Gatie, King, Divine, and Young Stunners. More than 13 live performances on multiple stages are being planned.

The tickets to the event, organised by Live Nation, will go on sale on January 13.

Wireless first took place in London in 2005 and has become a sparkling stand-out on the international festival circuit. In addition to always having a jam-packed musical line-up, Wireless is known for a high-energy vibe, loads of activations and immersive experiences that deliver on the dreams of first-time festival-goers and seasoned spectators.

The headline slot on the night has been reserved for acclaimed American rapper Scott. The diamond-certified eight-time Grammy Award-nominated artist and Cactus Jack record label founder is lauded for changing the course of hip-hop with a procession of ground-breaking albums and conversation-starting moves.

He has also starred in his own Netflix documentary, and even scored a place on President Barack Obama’s Playlist. Travis has collected 40 billion total streams and counting in addition dozens of gold, platinum, and multiplatinum certifications around the globe.

Taking to the stage right before Scott will be the superb American rapper, Lil Uzi Vert. Revered in the rap game, Lil Uzi Vert has built a huge following based on his melodic emo approach to trap. He attracted mainstream attention following the release of his debut single 'Money Longer' in 2016 and since then has worked with some industry powerhouses including Migos, Fall Out Boy, Wiz Khalifa, Rich the Kid, and 21 Savage.

A string of acclaimed rappers in South Asia and the Middle East have also been confirmed to join Wireless Festival. Egyptian talent Wegz, who performed the official World Cup 2022 song Ezz El Arab (Arab Glory) with a spirited set that closed out the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, will also be a part of this festival.

Ghanaian singer and rapper, Black Sherif, will also be performing some of his hits to get the crowd pumped. Having gained popularity in 2021 with his first song 'First Sermon', Black Sherif has gone from strength to strength with his blend of highlife, reggae, and hip-hop.

To add some Iraqi-Canadian flair to proceedings, Ali Gatie will descend on the main stage, bringing with him his unique style of music influenced by Ed Sheeran, J. Cole, and Frank Ocean. Shooting to fame with his 2019 song “It’s You”, the singer songwriter will take fans on a lyrical rollercoaster with his pop and R&B influenced chart toppers. Finishing off the selection of artists already confirmed are the Indian singer and rapper King, Indian rapper Divine, and the Pakistani Hip-Hop duo Young Stunners, but fans will want to keep their ears open, and their eyes peeled for more announcements soon.