Dubai: This week you can club an adventure movie with a must-do experience in Dubai,
Reel Cinemas has announced an incredible offer wherein you get a free pass to experience At the Top, Burj Khalifa if you pre-book tickets to catch the action-adventure “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” at any Reel Cinemas location, subject to terms and conditions.
To get the offer, all you need to do is pre-book your tickets via the Reel Cinemas app or website anytime until October 13, and then show your booking confirmation at the At the Top, Burj Khalifa booking counters to get the free pass.
The general admission ticket rate for the At the Top experience (levels 124 and 125) starts at Dh149 per person.
As for the movie, Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) is still struggling to coexist with the shape-shifting extraterrestrial Venom. When deranged serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) also becomes host to an alien symbiote, Brock and Venom must put aside their differences to stop his reign
For all offer queries, please contact Reel Cinemas. The offer is subject to change and Gulf News is not responsible for any change or losses resulting from such change.