Amara Spa: Starting October 1, this spa offers ladies a luxurious Moisture Miracle Facial treatment, breakfast, and complimentary access to the pool and gym at Amara Spa. The facial infuses deep restorative hydration using a rich combination of replenishing botanicals, antioxidants and peptides, leaving the skin soft and renewed. The offer includes a Healthy Pink Smoothie and a picture-perfect Floating Breakfast. After cooling off in the pool or getting a sweat on with free access to the gym, guests will leave with a complimentary gift from HydroPeptide Moisture Miracle. [Location: Park Hyatt Dubai Cost: Dh950 per person When: Daily throughout October from 9am to 10pm]
Image Credit: Supplied
Mandara Spa: This season, at the H Hotel Dubai guests can avail the Royal Thai Massage at a 50 per cent discount every day of the week. This fusion of Indian Ayurvedic stretching techniques and the Chinese method of deep tissue pressure-on-point massage releases tension as well as increases vitality and flexibility. A complimentary Massage Lesson from Mandara Spa’s expert therapist is also available for those who would like to learn the art of relaxation. [Location: The H Dubai, Cost: 1 hour and 45 minutes Royal Thai massage at Dh378 (original price: Dh755) When: Daily from 10am to 10pm]
Image Credit: Supplied
Five Palm Jumeirah: Head down to the Spa at Five palm for a 45-minute massage or facial and enjoy complimentary beach access and recharge with your new glow. Pre or post-treatment tuck into a delicious lunch in one of FIVE’s signature restaurants spanning Italian at Cinque, Mediterranean tapas Beach by FIVE or International classics at BLVD on One. [Location: Five Palm Jumeirah Cost: Dh399 including treatment, beach access and lunch When: Available daily]
Image Credit: Supplied
The Spa: Unwind with a 75-minute Tropical Rainforest experience. Reconnect with nature through this ancient Japanese healing tradition that brings serenity to mind, body and skin. The treatment begins in the sauna where fresh eucalyptus oil and leaves are used to open and purify the airways, followed by a Rainforest shower. Then, find your inner calm with a guided inhalation session, followed by a 60-minute tension-releasing deep massage. The nature journey ends with a cleansing mud mask spread on the hands and feet, leaving you feeling grounded and at one with nature. [Location: Palazzo Versace Dubai Cost: Dh820 per person When: Available daily]
Image Credit: Supplied
Ciel Spa: SLS Dubai is introducing a new spa-cation retreat, the perfect antidote for those looking for the ideal blend of R&R. Whether you’re a mother-to-be, an athlete, a bride-to-be or a couple searching for a getaway. Guests booking the Cloud Nine 90-minute couple’s treatment will enjoy a stay in one of SLS Dubai’s signature luxury rooms, including breakfast, for the price of Dh1,500. [Location: SLS Dubai Hotel Cost: Dh1,500 per couple When: Available daily]
Image Credit: Supplied
Iridium Spa: Experience a rare retreat at Iridium Spa with a choice of treatments including Serenity (Using AMRA Iridium Hot Stones and The St. Regis Signature Body Oil), Sound Therapy (60-minute energy balancing treatment which uses Tibetan Singing Bowls to enhance energy fields through the resonating sounds and vibrations), and The 400 (a body reviving granita scrub followed closely by an aromatic full body massage and finished with a triple active facial). Each guest is welcomed with a cleansing beverage and a foot bath, and the treatment ends with a full-boy stretch. [Location: St. Regis Dubai The Palm, Cost: From Dh600 to Dh1,650 (depending on treatment and duration), Available: Daily from 10am to 10pm]
Image Credit: Supplied