Dubai: Use your downtime from work to do one of these fun things this week. From feeling centered with a yoga session to enjoying a moonlight dinner in a record-breaking infinity pool, here’s how to give yourself a mid-week treat.
Image Credit: GN/Supplied
YOGA IN THE SKY AT SLS DUBAI: This beautiful new hotel is officially opening on October 10 and is worth a visit for the 360-degree view of Dubai that it offers including views of Burj Khalifa and Dubai Creek from two infinity pools, located atop the 75-story building. Every Tuesday at 7pm, the Ciel Spa located on the 69th floor of the hotel is hosting a yoga session on one of its outdoor terraces, which also boasts incredible views. Each session will include exclusive treats and healthy juices inspired by the Rituals latest product launches. A Rituals representative will be on hand to introduce guests to the new products and to gift a luxury goodie bag to take home. Location: Level 69, SLS Dubai Hotel and Residences, Marasi Dr, Business Bay Cost: 4 sessions for Dh400/regular price per session Dh110 Timings: Every Tuesday, 7pm
Image Credit: SUPPLIED
OUTDOOR CINEMA WITH VOX: Vox Cinemas’ outdoor movie experiences are now open for movie-goers. You can either head to Galleria Mall or Aloft Dubai Creek to enjoy a movie night under the stars. At Galleria mall, your ticket prices include seating and a choice of food and beverages. At Aloft Dubai Creek, which is only available for viewers older than 21, you can order from the hotel menu including house beverages. Location: Galleria Mall or Aloft Dubai Creek, Dubai Cost: Galleria – starts at Dh137 per person for standard package, from Dh316 for two in the VIP package (weekend rates vary), Timings: Bookings open
Image Credit:
FREE K-POP PARTY AT THE POINTE: The world’s largest fountain will host a Korean village this week that is free to enter and enjoy from October 14 – 16 (Thursday through Saturday). On Friday, K-pop fans can book tickets to attend an exclusive live performance by South Korean boy band, Super Junior, at The Pointe’s West promenade. The event will start at 6pm and will be complemented by K-pop dance performances and a stunning firework display, accessed by ticket holders only. Ticket holders for the performance will have to present negative PCR test report or have proof of full vaccination. Location: The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah Cost: Free but restaurant reservation required for K-pop live performance Timings: Korean Village (October 14-16, 4pm to 10pm), Super Junior performance (October 15, entry starts at 5.30pm)
Image Credit: Supplied
MOONLIGHT DINNER AT ADDRESS BEACH RESORT: Open only to hotel guests, enjoy Dubai autumn nights with a dining experience and dip in the Guinness World record-breaking infinity pool at Address Beach Resort with the new ‘Moonlight Floating’ offering at Zeta Seventy Seven. Served on a beautiful and sustainable wicker tray, the floating dinner menu features favourites from Zeta Seventy Seven’s contemporary Asian cuisine. Location: Level 77, Zeta Seventy Seven, Address Beach Resort, Dubai Cost: Dh1,777 per tray (recommended for 2 and advance booking required) Timings: Daily, 8pm to 10pm
Image Credit: SUPPLIED
BOLLYWOOD QUIZ NIGHTS AT OLD CASTELLO: Old Castello, located in the heart of Jumeirah One, is hosting a Bollywood Quiz Night for movie buffs. The quiz will be divided into three rounds with 25 questions each and you’ll be judged on correct answers and your speed. Three winners in each round stand a chance to win prizes worth Dh2,000. Location: Old Castello Restaurant & Café, 10C street, Behind Jumeirah Plaza, Jumeirah 1, Dubai Cost: A la carte cost varies Timings: Sundays to Saturdays (3pm to 2am), reservations required
Image Credit: Instagram/Old Castello
LADIES’ NIGHT AT SAUCE: Sauce, a new homegrown American diner located in Al Habtoor City is hosting their first ever ladies night on Tuesday with a set menu available. Renowned Singer Lauren Townley’s performance promises guests a high energy live music. The set menu features a choice of purple signature burger/purple slider/purple hotdog/purple waffle chicken burger along with pink Tiramisu and a choice of red velvet shake or pineapple and strawberry mocktail. Location: Noora Tower, Al Habtoor City, Dubai Cost: Dh119 per person for set menu Timings All Tuesdays from October 12, 7pm – 10pm
Image Credit: SUPPLIED
ICELAND IN ART AND FOOD AT CASSETTE: The modern parisian bistro, located in The Courtyard, are set to host an exclusive dinner on the 12 October, to celebrate the launch of a two-month art show with local photographer and artist, Chrissified. Starting at 7pm, guests will be invited to a first look at Chrissified’s creative photography, inspired and shot from his recent adventure in Iceland. The 6-piece exhibition will run from 12 October until 12 December. Following an introduction from the artist himself, dinner will kick off at 7:30pm with a secret menu inspired by the photography, brought to life by Cassette’s Head Chef Shaunne Cordier. Only 30 seats are available and booking is required. Location: The Courtyard, 4th St., Al Quoz, Dubai Cost: Dh380 per person Timings: October 12, 7pm onwards (art show will run from October 12 to December 12)
Image Credit: Supplied