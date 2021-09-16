Image Credit:

Chef Himanshu Saini of Trèsind Studio and Chef Bernardo Paladini of Dubai’s Torno Subito are joining forces on September 18 for a one-night-only collaborative dinner.

Diners will be treated to a selection of brand new dishes from Saini and Massimo Bottura protégé, Paladini, plus twists on recent favourites. Diners can book their seat at this unique dining event for Dh595 per person with limited seats available at 6.30pm and 9.30pm.

This year has already seen much talked about collaborations with Ana Roš of Hiša Franko in Slovenia, Riccardo Camanini from Italy’s Lido 84, Manu Buffara of Brazil’s Ristorante Manu and Christopher Hardiquest of Bon Bon in Brussels. And the collaboration with Dubai based chef Bernardo will also be one for the books.

Trèsind, has been serving guests a progressive take on Indian fine-dining since 2014. An amalgamation of two small words (‘Trés’ for very and ‘Ind’ for India), Trèsind has been considered among the region’s leading restaurants since its inception. Trèsind’s passion for showcasing the intricacies of Indian cuisine, its regional diversity and hidden gems has garnered them a fervent fan base both locally and internationally, leading to a Mumbai location being added to their portfolio in recent years.

Emerging from Trèsind, Trèsind Studio is an immersive journey into modernist Indian cuisine. Chef Himanshu Saini and his team of young chef’s craft elevated seasonal tasting menus with creative dishes that have taken inspiration from everything from Frank Sinatra to lockdown banana bread. Studio’s butlers meld world-class service with the finest in Indian hospitality to deliver a fine dining experience like no other in Dubai, for just 20 guests per seating.

Considered one of the youngest tastemakers in Indian cuisine today, Chef Himanshu has worked with many of the most acclaimed names in Indian cuisine. Commencing his culinary career under the mentorship of Chef Manish Mehrotra of award-winning Indian Accent in Delhi,

Chef Saini went on to launch some of the most creative and path breaking concepts in India.

From the very beginning, Himanshu’s mission has been to change the perception of Indian cuisine and elevate how we experience Indian food today; the culmination of which is Trèsind Studio.

Bernardo Paladini who was born in Rome, made his way up through the competitive food landscape and did a three-year stint in Acquolina, a 1 Michelin starred restaurant in Rome and after many attempts, he finally arrived at Osteria Francescana - to turn his dream into reality.

Working under Massimo Bottura was the ultimate goal and Bernardo was ready to do anything to learn from the best. This dream continued for seven years and under the wing of Chef Massimo Bottura, Bernardo flourished. He had the opportunity to work at Franceschetta58 (well-known as the little sister of Osteria Francescana), participate in a unique experience in Istanbul and help out during the opening of Gucci Osteria in Florence. The journey has now brought him to lead Massimo Bottura’s only venue outside of Italy, Torno Subito at W Dubai – The Palm.

Key info:

Location: Voco Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road

Price: Dh595 per person (food only)