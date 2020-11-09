Food District on The Pointe is a new dining hub with front-row views of the Palm Fountain

Image Credit:

Dubai: Food District, which opened in Dubai on Sunday at the Palm Jumeirah, is a new two-storey, licensed dining hub that celebrates 13 homegrown concepts all under one roof - the first of its kind in the UAE.

The concept was created by the brains behind Depachika Food Hall.

This location has both an indoor and terrace space at The Pointe and has front-row views of the world’s largest dancing fountains. The first floor showcases ten dine-in brands from trend-setting Dubai-based chefs, restaurateurs and food entrepreneurs, alongside two licensed bars. Meanwhile, the ground level houses an artisan coffee and café concept, with sandwiches, pastries and a gelato stall.

This new one-stop, dine-in food market offers breakfast, lunch and dinner, paired with beverages from the following specialty vendors, each helming their own booth.

The First level is home to Bite Me Burger & Get Plucked, two edgy, cheeky burger and chicken restaurant brands that serve with mini burgers, and fried chicken in crisp waffle cones. Dibba Bay Oysters, the Middle East’s only oyster farm growing gourmet oysters in Fujairah.

Reif Japanese Kushiyaki also has a spot there, offering a dedicated sushi and sashimi bar using Japanese seafood from Dubai chef Reif Othman. While Smöl by The Lighthouse offers indulgent comfort food in one bite with a medley of small bowls and plates. Think fried egg bagel with tomato, avocado and tahini for breakfast; mini merguez sausage brioche roll for lunch; and bombolone with dolci for dessert.

The venue is also home to Sticky Rice, family-run bona fide Thai fare with chef mama herself in the kitchen. Hero dishes include the tom yum soup; ‘Pad Talay Prik Pow’ mixed seafood platter with chilli and garlic; and mango sticky ice cream.

Tandoornari and Wok Tales are also there. The two Dubai-developed concepts by the Galeries Lafayette team include an Indian kitchen with classic dishes of butter chicken to biryani sits next to an Asian soul food booth serving Nasi Goreng to Pad Thai.

The Roost, which is a husband and wife team recognised for their 40-hour brined chicken, slow-roasted on the rotisserie for three hours. Wingsters is the UAE’s first Buffalo wings specialist restaurant with a wide variety of freshly made sauces by Emirati entrepreneur, Ahmed Hassan. Hero dishes include the ‘Korean Henchmen’ BBQ wings; ‘That’s Peanuts’ wings; and for burger fans, the ‘Tommy Gun’ with buffalo crispy chicken.

On the ground floors visitors will find Bramble Bars, Dubai’s leading bar and beverage specialists, Boon Coffee, a Dubai-based, Ethiopian-owned specialty coffee roaster showcasing premium farm-sourced beans and Silk Gelato the creamiest quality gelato with density and richness, using fresh Emirati milk and traditional Greek recipes. The sorbets are made with real fruits – and the vegan gelato with coconut milk.

The décor reflects a casual, rustic and industrial style, with an exposed ceiling, and full length windows shining natural light into the venue. A number of different dining sections provide a mix of regular and high tables, along with counter seating to watch the chefs in action. The first floor terrace also offers comfortable lounge seating, in addition to regular tables – perfect for a sundowner. A well curated playlist aside, live music with a singer will be on show over the weekends.

Key Info:

Location: East Parking entrance - or valet in the center, outside Food District.