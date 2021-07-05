There are millions of dirhams worth of prizes to win this summer season

Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: There’s much more to Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) than shopping deals. Residents and visitors can win amazing prizes worth Dh12.5 million in raffles alone.

The 24th edition of DSS, taking place until September 4, will see lucky residents and visitors drive off in top of the range luxury cars, scoop big cash giveaways and pick up millions of dirhams in mall shopping points, gift cards and more.

Here’s what you can win

Cars

Six Infiniti Q50 cars, worth a total of Dh700,000, will be won as part of the mega Shop & Win promotion, while the DSS Mercedes Mega Raffle will give away a brand new 2021 Mercedes C200 plus Dh25,000.

Held until September 25, the DSS Mercedes Mega Raffle is open to residents and visitors who buy a special coupon at ENOC and EPPCO petrol stations, ZOOM stores and stands in malls and other venues for Dh150. The raffle is also online with customers who purchase an ‘Idealz Tee II’ for Dh150 receiving a complimentary raffle coupon.

Raffles

Customers who spend Dh200 at Al Bustan Centre, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Warqa City Mall, Al Khail Gate Community, BurJuman, Binsougat Centre, Bay Avenue, Dubai Outlet Mall, Mudon Community, Oasis Mall, Shurooq Community Centre, Reef Mall, Times Square Centre, Union Cooperative Al Quoz, Wasl Vita, Dar Wasl, Wasl 51, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Crown Mall and Central Mall will be entered into the Shop and Win raffle, which runs until August 14. Prize draws will take place on July 9, 16, 23 and 30 and on August 6 and 14.

Cash prizes

Big cash prizes are up for grabs as part of a wide range of thrilling raffles and giveaways this DSS including the Modesh Daily Jackpot, which features a Dh10,000 daily jackpot to be won by shoppers who spend Dh200 at Ibn Battuta Mall or Nakheel Mall until 7 August, while Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah host a DSS Shop & Win raffle with a Dh10,000 weekly prize during DSS.

Points and vouchers

Mall shopping cards loaded with Dh20,000 will be claimed by lucky customers who spend Dh300 at Dubai Festival City Mall this DSS, with prize draws held each week of the summer-long retail celebration.

As part of the DSS Save More When You Shop More with 1915 By Seddiqi & Sons promotion, customers can win Dh5,000 in gift vouchers each week, as well as enjoying savings of 25 per cent on any watch or accessory.

Savings rise to 30 per cent if two watches or accessories are purchased and up to 35 per cent off for three watches or accessories. Participating stores include 1915 By Seddiqi & Sons at BurJuman and Dubai Marina Mall, Seddiqi & Sons at The Dubai Mall and City Centre Mirdif, Guess Watches Boutique at Mall of the Emirates, Guess Watches & GC at City Centre Deira and Guess Boutique at BurJuman.

The Club Apparel x 6thstreet.com 24/7 DSS 'VAT On Us Week' promotion, held from July 4 to 10, gives Club Apparel members the chance to bag Dh100,000 of Club Apparel points as well as enjoy savings on DSS sale prices. A total of 24 shoppers will land 1,250 Club Apparel points (worth Dh1,250) and seven people will win 10,000 Club Apparel points (worth Dh10,000). The deal is available at Club Apparel stores and also 24 hours a day online at 6thstreet

As well as tucking into delicious dishes at some of the city’s best restaurants and cafes, diners enjoying The Big Eid Eat will have a chance to win Dh20,000 in shopping vouchers. Taking place from July 20 to 21, The Big Eid Eat will feature more than 20 special Eid dining events, menus, brunches and promotions for the whole family.