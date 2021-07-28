Dubai: Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, continues its preparations ahead of Season 26, with new culture and entertainment experiences in the pipeline.
Final touches are being made to the plans to improve the Global Village VIP guest experience based on feedback collected throughout the season. As part of this initiative, the park has confirmed today a project to revamp the VIP entrance at the Cultural Gate, meant to give the very best first impression to all those who love visiting in style.
This announcement is made ahead of the launch of the VIP packs, which give loyal guests an upgraded Global Village experience and many privileges. Apart from the usual VIP entry tickets, VIP parking access and VIP Wonder Pass cards, guests this season can expect exciting new benefits that will make their visit memorable.
The VIP entrance at Global Village's Cultural Gate is one of several areas set to undergo a revamp during the build-up to Season 26. Over the coming weeks, fans new and old can expect further announcements as the park continues its ongoing infrastructure transformation.
Season 26 gets underway on October 26, 2021, when the team will be ready to welcome the world again with exciting new wonders.
Key info
Location: Mohammed Bin Zayed Road
Cost: Dh15 per person
When: Launches October, 26 2021