Dubai: Homegrown restaurant 3Fils in the Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, is a hidden gem that will collaborate with local salt beef connoisseurs, Meat Melt.
For the month of February until March 1, 3Fils is hosting ‘Meat Melt Mondays’. The menu will include Meat Melt’s signature salt beef, organic grass-fed brisket, infused with 18 different spices and cured over 10 days and later cooked for over six hours.
The menu includes a Tuna Maki Roll with Meat Melt salt beef and torched ponzu mayo and fried capers for Dh99, a Salt Beef Tempura with shitake, asparagus, Amarillo and panka sauce for Dh71. For the main event, tuck into the Meat Melt Donburi with Hokkaido uni, wasabi and honey mustard sauce priced at Dh108 and enjoy an Asian fused side of hash browns with cucumber and red onion with infused Meat Melt salt beef for Dh39.
Born in 2020, Meat Melt is an online delivery concept delivering salt beef buns across Dubai every Saturday which quickly gained recognition under the hashtag #saltbeefsaturday.
3Fils exploded on to the scene in late November 2016, offering a harbour-side community style dining, with a focus on Asian dishes with a Japanese twist.
Meat Melt Monday is available at 3Fils for dine in or takeout every Monday from 12PM for a limited time only.
End your meal with a dessert tasting menu at Brix by 3Fils, the spot right next door. The little sister of Dubai’s home-grown hotspot, hosts dessert tasting experiences at its intimate dessert bar located in Jumeirah Fishing Harbour.
You can choose to experience a crafted set menu of desserts, each paired with curated beverages. Choose from a three-course for Dh145 or a five-course menu for Dh260, taking you through a culinary journey.
Key info:
Location: Jumeriah Fishing Harbour
Cost: Starting from Dh39
Timings: Open Daily from 12pm to 11.30pm