Abu Dhabi has announced its flagship Abu Dhabi Culinary Season event, which will be expanded to support a year-round programme of F&B experiences across the emirate, with the first addition to the menu a multi-promotion ‘Travel Through Food’ campaign.

This seasonal initiative will encourage UAE foodies to explore a world of diverse culinary experiences in Abu Dhabi this summer.

This year, the culinary events will run for a full year, with the ‘Travel Through Food’ event championing a series of F&B promotions woven into Retail Abu Dhabi’s ‘Unbox Amazing’ summer campaign. This annual shopping promotion initiative runs until August 31 across more than 3,500 retail outlets and over 20 malls, many of which will feature extensive dining options.

“Following the success of last year’s inaugural Abu Dhabi Culinary Season, our aim is to expand the event concept into a year-long one starting this summer,” said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi.

‘Travel Through Food’ promotions will include unmissable Chef’s Table experiences at some of Abu Dhabi’s premium F&B concepts, an expansive roster of ‘Dine & Stay’ packages at top hotels across the UAE capital, as well as discounted menus covering all budgets run in partnership with Zomato, and Big Brekkie Adventures, which will highlight the different types of international breakfasts available across Abu Dhabi.

The returning Chef’s Table series encompasses 10 specially curated menus reflecting truly global flavours. The first in the series will focus on exploration and feature unique menus available for the month of August only. The chef in each host venue will engage with diners at the event, discussing the story behind each dish, the origin of the ingredients and the creative process behind the menu items.

The Chef’s Table line-up includes a French feast at Fouquet’s, Italian at Cipriani, a Peruvian journey at COYA, Asian fare at Sontaya and an Indian spread at Punjab Grill among other tempting limited-edition menus across the city.

Each interactive Chef’s Table venue will roll-out a five-course menu with vegetarian and non-vegetarian menus starting at Dh350 per head without beverages.

Foodies will be able to enjoy dinner on the house with ‘Dine & Stay’ packages booked at participating hotels throughout July and August, with a specially curated menu exclusive to guests staying the night. The exclusive menus will highlight a range of cuisines including Middle Eastern, Italian and Thai, with restaurants telling stories through food, particularly about origins and history.