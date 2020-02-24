Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The emirate of Sharjah has added a new leisure destination to its repertoire. Madar, will open its doors to the public for the first time this Thursday during a launch weekend that will be packed with entertainment and excitement.

Located in the heart of the Aljada megaproject in the Muwaileh district of Sharjah, Madar contains a cluster of family-friendly attractions all spread around a beautifully landscaped 600,000 square foot park. From the Arabic word for ‘path’ the name Madar represents the free movement of people around the site, and also reflects the original design by Zaha Hadid Architects that incorporates a striking series of elliptical buildings surrounding a central point.

Image Credit: Supplied

The first phase of Madar will also play host to a full calendar of events that will draw different parts of the UAE community to Aljada every weekend. Featuring live performances from artists, sportspeople and musicians, the theme of the first weekend will be ‘cultural fusion’, while later events will focus on areas such comedy, music, food, gaming and film, with a wide range of activities for all ages.

Attractions on offer at Madar include:

Zad

Image Credit: Supplied

A new address for the UAE’s food lovers, which has 18 different brands selling a wide range of cuisines in a contemporary setting. Each outlet is housed in a redesigned shipping container, with brands ranging from popular coffee startup Saddle to gelato café Amorino, and from Sushi Station to vegan burger outlet The Vurger Co.

Surrounded by greenery, Zad’s two zones consist of a drive-thru space and a more social picnic area, with extensive seating. Zad truly comes to life at night, when brightly lit facades combine with different artworks to create an interactive space that is always changing.

YourSpace

A fully-fledged events hall to benefit the entire Aljada community, with individuals and corporates able to hire either all or part of the venue. When not booked out, YourSpace will host studios, exhibitions, markets and conferences.

For outdoor events, Madar’s Amphitheatre has a maximum capacity of 500 people and can be used to host film screenings, markets, parties and musical performances.

Playscape

An immersive and exciting children’s adventure zone, that features tower frames, swings, embedded trampolines and slides,. The site also includes a climbing wall and activity nets and is sure to be one of the most popular parts of Madar.

Skatepark

Located adjacent to Playscape is Madar’s, a new home for adventure sports enthusiasts.

Designed by the students from the American University of Sharjah, the AUS Pavilion is an architectural structure designed to provide shade and a communal area for residents and visitors to Aljada.

Aljada Discovery Centre

Centerpiece of Madar is the Zaha Hadid Architects-designed, elliptical building that showcases all the elements of the city’s master plan, as well as providing prospective homeowners with an opportunity to find out what living in Aljada is all about.