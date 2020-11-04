Dubai: Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is launching two new experiences, the Roof Walk and Zip Line, in honour of its 10th anniversary. The experiences, on Yas Island, are set to welcome guests starting Thursday, November 5, 2020.
The Roof Walk allows visitors to the park to scale the red roof, while the Zip Line allows them to zip from the middle of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi through the Flying Aces roller coaster loop. The best part is, you can also race your friend with their dual racing challenge.
In celebration of the special decade anniversary, Yas Island hosted a fireworks display on November 3 and the Island’s other theme parks and attractions, including Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi and CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, were illuminated in Ferrari red in honour of the milestone.
Additionally, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has worked alongside the relevant authorities to implement stringent precautionary measures throughout the park including mandatory online booking to ensure that a limited capacity is adhered to, thermal screening cameras, safe distance markers at all rides and outlets, modified ride capacity as well as modified dining and shopping experiences.
Key info:
Location: Yas Island Abu Dhabi
Cost: Dh125 per person for the Roof Walk, Dh95 for the Zipline experience
When: The park is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 12pm to 8pm