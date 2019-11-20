A regular to the city, they last performed in Dubai last December

Image Credit:

Bollywood music duo Vishal & Shekhar will bring a night of music to Global Village’s Main Stage area on November 22.

Regarded as two of the genre’s finest music producers, composers and songwriters, Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjianii will perform popular songs from latest Bollywood soundtracks, including ‘Befikre’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘Student of the Year 2’, ‘Bharat’ and ‘War’.

A regular to the city, they last performed in Dubai on December last year.