Huda and Mona Kattan are the latest celebrities to be confirmed for Vidcon Abu Dhabi, with a chance for fans to meet them in person and learn more about their entrepreneurial success. VidCon will run from March 25-28 at Adnec Abu Dhabi.

The sisters will host the Huda Beauty Pitch Fest powered by HB Investments on the final day of the convention.

The initiative will award $6,000 (Dh22,035.7) to an aspiring founder. This is equal to the amount of money Huda and Mona had when launching their company, Huda Beauty, which now has a global presence in the make-up industry.

The winner will also win a mentorship project under Huda, Mona and the teams at both Huda Beauty and HB Investments, which will offer them insight into starting their own business.

Hopefuls can now submit their business pitches online through the VidCon Abu Dhabi website.

The Kattan sisters will hold other events on March 28, including How to Build Your Business 101 with Mona and a raffle-only meet-and-greet. The raffle will open two to four weeks before the event and accessible to Community Multi Day, Family Multi Day and Industry ticket holders.

Other confirmed guests include actor Alex Wassabi, sister act Rawan and Rayan, filmmaker Brent Rivera, dance star Matt Steffanina, sibling duo Ranz Kyle and Niana Guerrero, regional creator Naz, beauty vlogger Michelle Dy, American social media personality Lexi Rivera and her boyfriend and fellow creator Ben Azelart, Filipino-American TV personality Wil Dasovich, and Saudi Arabian motorcycle enthusiast Iknani.