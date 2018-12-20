Submissions are now open to designers who want to take part in Islamic Fashion & Design Council’s (IFDC) #ModestRevolution with Pret-A-Cover Buyers Lane, The Retail Summit Edition next year.
The event will take place on February 13 and 14 at Atlantis, The Palm Jumeirah in Dubai. It will offer modest wear designers networking opportunities, exposure, and the chance to partake in a fashion show to be witnessed by retailers from around the globe.
Attending celebrities include Richard Branson, the founder of Virgin Group, Huda and Mona Kattan, founders of Huda Beauty, and Jo Malone, founder of Jo Loves.
In 2018, Pret-A-Cover Buyers Lane used immersive 360-degree technology to showcase 35 international designers’ collections, using 15 screens and more than 25 projectors, as well as LED and water screen holographic effects.