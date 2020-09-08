Dubai Culture and Arts Authority has teamed up with National Portrait Gallery, London, with support from the British Council, to present ‘Photographs in Dialogue’ at Etihad Museum.
The exhibition will run from September 9 until September 25 and will feature key moments in history that chronicle the diplomatic relations between the UK and the UAE in the 1960s, leading up to the UAE’s union in 1971.
The photographs will be sourced both from the National Portrait Gallery, London on loan, as well as from UAE archives.
The collection includes a photograph of Queen Elizabeth II, taken by Cecil Beaton in 1968, as well as a rare series of photographs of Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum (then Ruler of Dubai), taken by Rex Coleman in London in 1961.
Other photographers include Yusef Karsh and Eve Arnold. In addition, ‘Photographs in Dialogue’ will explore how photos were developed prior to the digital age.